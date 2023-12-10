Leicester City have been imperious in their pursuit to regain their Premier League status in the opening twenty Championship games, as Enzo Maresca's side continued their recent momentum with a 4-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The Foxes' attacking talent was yet again on show, with Stephy Mavididi at the double alongside Patson Daka, as well as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi recording his first goal in 14 league games as the Nigerian rounded off the scoring against Steven Schumacher's side on 55 minutes.

After losing the likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans among others in the summer transfer window, Maresca has managed to get the best possible tune out of his new-look outfit.

His midfield has been an integral part of that, with the homegrown talent & Foxes supporter, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amassing thirteen goal contributions in 20 games, alongside the experienced Harry Winks, who joined in the summer.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Leicester rekindle transfer interest in Burnley midfielder

Among the deals which Leicester completed in the summer, one man who was linked with a potential move to the King Power Stadium was Burnley midfielder, Josh Brownhill.

Brownhill has made himself an established midfielder between the Championship and Premier League in recent years at Turf Moor, with the Clarets captain playing a key role in Vincent Kompany's title-winning side last season with seven goals and eight assists from 41 league games.

The 27-year-old continues to be a key influence in Burnley's side despite their struggles at the beginning of the campaign, chipping in with 3 goals in 15 games, with his most recent coming in the 5-0 win over Sheffield United on December 2nd.

Leicester are one of many clubs linked with a potential deal for Brownhill, as per The Mirror, as clubs look to take advantage of the midfielder's contract situation - it expires in the summer but the Clarets are believed to have the option of extending it by a further year.

This rekindles the interest from the East Midlands outfit which was shown in the summer alongside the likes of divisional promotion rivals, Leeds United.

Leicester must fend off top-flight competition

The report states that the Clarets value Brownhill at £20m, although Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be preparing a cut-price £7m deal for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Alongside the fellow Midlands outfit, Leicester face further potential competition from Premier League clubs in the form of Crystal Palace & Fulham.

It would be an ambitious move therefore for Leicester to try and pursue, especially due to the fact they are in the division below the Lancashire side, but City could be banking on their expected promotion a few months in advance to try and lure him to the King Power Stadium.

Brownhill could be ideal solution to Ndidi saga

Both Brownhill and the aforementioned Ndidi play key roles in their respective side's systems, but the Burnley man could be Enzo Maresca's ideal solution to a problem which has come to light in recent days.

Ideally, the Italian would like to add Brownhill to his already impressive and, arguably, Premier League standard midfield, but the Nigerian has been on the radar of Spanish Giants Barcelona for quite some time, and like his midfield counterpart, just has months remaining on his deal in the East Midlands.

This is said to have an impact on the Catalonians' chances of affording his services, which is said to have took a significant decrease from times gone by, according to Spanish news outlet Sport.

"Ndidi was on Barça's radar two seasons ago, but his valuation exceeded 60 million euros and there was no way to sign him," Sport's report states.

"The player is the undisputed starter at Leicester, a team that was relegated to the Championship, and for now he has not renewed although nothing is ruled out."