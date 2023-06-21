Leicester City have rejected an initial offer from Torino for Dennis Praet.

According to Wednesday’s print edition of Tuttosport (page 14), via Football Italia, the Serie A giants have had their opening bid for the player knocked back.

It has been claimed that Torino offered €3 million (£2.5 million) for the 29-year-old.

However, the Foxes were unsatisfied with the offer and have rejected it, although talks between the two clubs remain ongoing.

How did Dennis Praet do last season?

The midfielder featured 22 times in the Premier League as Leicester suffered relegation to the Championship.

Praet was used sparingly, with 16 of his appearances coming from the bench and his last game coming in a 5-3 loss to Fulham in early May.

The Belgian fell down the pecking order over the last couple of seasons at the King Power Stadium.

In fact, Praet spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Torino before returning to the club last summer.

The player made 23 appearances in Serie A as the club earned a 10th place finish in Serie A.

However, Torino opted not to make the move permanent last summer which led to his return to Leicester.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Dennis Praet?

Praet has been with the Foxes since signing from Sampdoria in the summer of 2019, but has never been able to cement himself as a key member of the squad.

In his three seasons in the Premier League, the midfielder has made just 28 starts.

Given the club’s relegation to the Championship, now may be a good time for Leicester to part ways with the Belgium international, unless new manager Enzo Maresca has specific plans to use him.

A move to Serie A could be quite compelling for Praet, who has plenty of experience in the Italian top flight.

Praet helped Sampdoria to two 10th place finishes and a ninth during his first stint in Italy.

What kind of transfer figure should Leicester hold out for in Torino’s chase of Dennis Praet?

If £2.5 million was deemed unacceptable, then perhaps something closer to £4 million may prove enough to persuade Leicester to do a deal.

Torino won’t have a lot of money to spend this summer, so anything much higher is likely to be too unrealistic.

A £4 million deal would represent a big loss on the £18 million that the club reportedly paid to sign the player in the first place.

But recouping that fee is now completely unrealistic due to the club’s relegation, Praet’s age profile and his lack of consistent performances in the team.