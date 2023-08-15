Highlights Sevilla and Galatasaray have made moves to sign Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare, who is reportedly keen to leave the club due to their relegation to the Championship.

Soumare has yet to score a goal for Leicester since joining in 2021 and has not made an appearance for the club this season.

Leicester have placed a €20 million price tag on Soumare, who still has three years left on his contract, giving them a strong negotiating position in response to offers from Sevilla and Galatasaray.

Sevilla have made an offer to Leicester City for the signing of midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

That's according to a report from Spanish outlet El Desmarque, who say that Turkish outfit Galatasaray have also made a move for the signing of the 24-year-old.

How has Soumare done for Leicester so far?

Soumare joined Leicester back in the summer of 2021, signing for an undisclosed fee from Lille in his native France.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 59 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, although he is yet to score his first goal for the club.

Now though, with Leicester having been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, it seems as though Soumare could be on the move in the next couple of weeks.

Who is pursuing a deal for Soumare?

According to this latest update, Sevilla have now made a bid for Soumare, as they look to add to their midfield ranks before the window closes.

However, the Spanish outfit are now alone in their pursuit of Soumare this summer, with Galatasaray also said to have made a move for the midfielder, as they look to bring him to Turkey instead.

Does Soumare want to leave Leicester?

It seems as though Sevilla and Galatasaray could be given a helping hand in their attempts to secure the services of Soumare this summer.

According to the report, the midfielder is keen to leave Leicester before the transfer window closes, as he does not want to play in the Championship this season, and is looking for a move elsewhere.

Indeed, Soumare is yet to make an appearance for Leicester in any competition since the start of the campaign earlier this month.

How much could it cost to sign Soumare from Leicester?

According to reports from earlier in the summer transfer window, Leicester have placed a €20million price tag on Soumare as they prepare for potential offers for the midfielder, which now appear to be coming in.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Soumare's contract at The King Power Stadium, securing his future with the Foxes until the of the 2024/25 season.

Consequently, Leicester are in a strong position to negotiate when it comes to responding to those offers for Soumare from the likes of Sevilla and Galatasaray.

A busy summer of exits at Leicester

Perhaps not surprisingly given their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, a number of senior players have departed Leicester during the summer transfer window.

The likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey have all departed.

However, a number of new signings including Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, Stephy Mavididi, Callum Doyle and Cesare Casadei have all joined the club under new manager Enzo Maresca.

On the pitch, it has been a successful start for Leicester with wins over Coventry and Huddersfield in their opening two league games, while also securing victory over Burton Albion in the first round of the Carabao Cup.