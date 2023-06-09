Graham Potter has decided to reject an approach from recently-relegated side Leicester City, according to Football Insider.

The Foxes are looking to appoint a permanent boss with Dean Smith's future currently up in the air, although the ex-Norwich City manager is one name believed to be under consideration at the King Power Stadium.

Scott Parker, Steven Gerrard, Kieran McKenna and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca are just some of the other names to have been linked, with numerous managers seemingly in the frame to secure the top job.

This next appointment could be crucial for the Midlands outfit, who haven't needed to be involved in numerous managerial sagas in recent times with Brendan Rodgers coming in and providing a period of stability.

But his departure and Smith's failure to keep Leicester afloat in the Premier League has forced them to consider their options, as they look to appoint the right man to take them back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Why did Graham Potter reject the Leicester City job?

Potter, who left Chelsea in April following a very unsuccessful spell at Stamford Bridge, is unemployed and was approached by the Foxes for the top job with the Championship side having him as their first-choice option.

However, this move always looked to be an ambitious one despite his torrid time in the English capital, with Potter doing extremely well at Brighton and Hove Albion in the past.

His spell at the Amex Stadium alone could earn him another top-tier job - and Potter believes he deserves to remain at the top level. With that, he isn't prepared to drop down to the second tier at this stage.

Is Graham Potter taking the correct stance?

He was only sacked in April so you could understand it if he wanted to take a bit more time away from the game following such a horrid time with the Blues.

There was a lot of pressure on him during his time at Chelsea because of the media scrutiny he has under and the expectations he fell short of, so having the summer off and then taking a job after the 2023/24 campaign starts could be ideal for him.

However, he could also benefit from having a summer period to put his stamp on a side, something that should increase his chances of being successful at his next club.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a huge shock if he takes a job soon if he's offered it, but he should definitely be looking to remain in the top tier of a European league.

His reputation may have taken a slight battering at Stamford Bridge, but he did a good job at Brighton and is a talented enough manager to be an asset in the Premier League still.