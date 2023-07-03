Jamie Vardy’s future at Leicester City is up in the air amid interest in a transfer from Turkey.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Trabzonspor have made an offer to the Foxes for the 36-year-old.

Leicester are currently evaluating the offer that has been put forward and have yet to make a decision on the player’s future.

Vardy still has one-year remaining on his current Leicester contract, so could depart as a free agent in 2024 unless he signs a renewal in the meantime.

What is the latest surrounding Jamie Vardy’s future?

Relegation to the Championship has called into question the future of Vardy at Leicester.

The forward suffered a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, as the Foxes finished 18th in the table.

The former England international made 37 appearances, but scored just three goals.

It was the least prolific top flight campaign in his time at Leicester, having previously been capable of scoring 20-goals in a season.

No decision has yet been made over his future, as he could yet still remain at the King Power Stadium to help the club’s promotion ambition.

Leicester will be looking to go straight back up under new manager Enzo Maresca.

What is the latest in Leicester City’s transfer business?

Leicester have already made a number of signings, and have been linked with making even more.

Harry Winks and Conor Coady have signed as part of two big-money transfers, arriving from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves for £10 and 7.5 million respectively.

However, departures have also been a big part of the club’s summer so far.

James Maddison has been sold for £40 million, joining Spurs in the opposite direction to Winks, with the likes of Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu also exiting as free agents.

Leicester’s Championship campaign gets underway on 6 August with the visit of Coventry City.

Should Jamie Vardy leave Leicester City this summer?

Vardy is a legend of the club, so his departure should be treated as a big deal.

While he is no longer at his very best, he could probably still contribute at a Championship level.

The fee that a club like Trabzonspor is likely to pay also isn’t going to be massive, so keeping him for another season seems a sensible decision for the club.

However, if he decides now is the time to move on then Leicester should honour that and accept any reasonable offer that arrives.