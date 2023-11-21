Highlights Leicester City could receive a major injury boost with the return of Ndidi, Praet, and Akgun, who are all close to full fitness after missing several matches.

Praet is set to return to training, but may be eased back into the side to avoid aggravating his back injury.

The returning players will give manager Maresca options for his lineup, as the team looks to get back to winning ways and maintain their position at the top of the Championship table.

Leicester City might be about to receive a major injury boost ahead of this weekend’s return to Championship action.

According to Leicestershire Live, the injured trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet and Yunus Akgun are all close to a return to full fitness.

The international break has given them extra time to rest and recuperate from injury issues that have kept them out of action for some time.

All three will need to be assessed this week ahead of the Foxes’ return to action in the league.

Enzo Maresca’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their previous two matches 1-0 prior to the November break.

What is the latest Leicester City injury news?

Praet has been absent from first team action since mid-August, having suffered a back injury.

While he is set to return to training, it is unlikely he’ll be thrown straight back into the starting lineup due to the nature of his injury.

The midfielder is more likely to be eased back into Maresca’s side in order to avoid potentially aggravating his injury in some capacity.

Meanwhile, Akgun and Ndidi both suffered muscle injuries at the end of last month which has seen them miss the last few weeks of league action.

It is expected that they will return to the team this weekend, however they were unable to train with the rest of the first team squad before players departed for international duty last week.

Their return will give Maresca pause for thought when deciding on his lineup for the team’s clash with Watford on Saturday.

The Italian will have to weigh up their readiness for a return, and how much time he feels they can play, before throwing them back into the side.

Tom Cannon will also be in contention for a debut this weekend after returning to injury prior to the break, leaving just Callum Doyle left on the sidelines.

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Leicester currently lead the way at the top of the Championship table, level on points with second place Ipswich Town.

A superior goal difference compared to the Tractor Boys is proving the only thing that can separate them after 16 games.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Leeds United are eight points behind them both in third place, with Southampton another point back in fourth.

Next up for the Foxes is the clash with the Hornets on 25 November at the King Power Stadium.

How important is the latest Leicester City injury news?

The returning trio, as well as Cannon, should be a big boost to Maresca and his squad.

The next several weeks are set to be the busiest of the entire campaign, with Leicester set to play 10 games between now and New Years.

The Championship side will need everyone they can to contribute during this period in order to avoid losing any more ground to the chasing pack behind them.

A win this weekend will be crucial for Leicester, as three defeats in a row would really open the door for the likes of Leeds and Southampton to close the gap at the top of the second division table.