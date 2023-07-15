Leicester City’s Jannik Vestergaard is attracting transfer interest from abroad, according to Leicestershire Live.

The Foxes are expected to sell a number of first team players this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Relegation has already seen the likes of Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and James Maddison all depart the King Power Stadium.

Speculation surrounds Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy, among others, with the season set to start in just under three weeks.

Vestergaard can now be added to the list of potential departures as Leicester’s transfer state of play receives an extensive update.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding Leicester City?

Leicester have looked to sell Vestergaard in the last two windows, but have been unable to do so.

However, there is now some optimism that a deal can be struck with Callum Doyle having arrived from Manchester City on loan.

The Foxes now have enough defensive options and so would be open to the sale of the Dane.

The 30-year-old signed from Southampton in the summer of 2021, but has made just 10 appearances in the league since making the switch.

The defender did not feature in the league once last season as Leicester finished 18th in the table under Brendan Rodgers, and then Dean Smith.

What other transfer business can we expect from Leicester City this summer?

This could pave the way for his departure this summer, with multiple European clubs chasing his signature.

The future of Wout Faes is also uncertain, with some expectation that he may depart this summer if an offer arrives.

Doyle’s arrival now means that there are four first team options that can play at centre back, which could open the door for Faes to depart just one-year after signing for the club.

Leicester are also closing in on the signing of Mads Hermansen in a deal worth £6 million.

Barnes is also the centre of a transfer saga involving Newcastle United, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Vardy’s future remains up in the air, with no decision yet made on the next step for the 36-year-old in his career.

Leicester’s Championship campaign begins in three weeks with a clash on 6 August against last season’s play-off finalists Coventry City at the King Power Stadium.

Enzo Maresca has been appointed with the task of bringing the club straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Are Leicester City right to cash-in on transfer interest in Jannik Vestergaard?

Vestergaard was never an important figure at Leicester, and yet he still managed to fall down the pecking order in the last year.

So cashing in now makes the most sense for the club, all things considered.

That is the exact kind of transfer business Leicester need to move quickly to solve as it can raise funds while losing a player that made little impact in the team.

Leicester also shouldn’t be holding out for too much money, as getting his wages off the books alone is likely to make a positive impact on their accounts.