According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, an agreement between the two clubs has been reached.

However, the midfielder remains in Italy as he awaits the all clear from the Foxes to travel to England to finalise the move.

Sensi is out of contract with Inter in the summer, but could remain with the club until then if the Championship side don’t progress with the deal before Thursday night’s deadline.

The 28-year-old was part of Simone Inzaghi’s squad last weekend, but was an unused substitute in the team’s 1-0 away win over Fiorentina.

A deal has been agreed between the Serie A and Championship league leaders.

Sensi is set to sign for the English club on an initial loan deal worth €500,000 (£427,000), with an obligation to buy worth €2 million (£1.71 million) in the event that Enzo Maresca’s side gains promotion to the Premier League.

Sensi has struggled to ever cement himself as a key player at Inter since joining the club from Sassuolo in 2019.

However, a stint on loan at Monza last season showed what he is capable of at a top flight level, as he contributed three goals and one assist as the team finished 11th in Serie A.

Leicester are keen to bolster their midfield options following Cesare Casadei’s departure back to Chelsea earlier this month.

The Italian was recalled by the Blues unexpectedly, which led to speculation linking Leicester with a move for Sensi.

However, despite the agreement with Inter, the player is still waiting to be given the green light to travel to England to complete the move.

There is a danger the deal could yet collapse given how little time is remaining in the winter market.

Leicester are currently top of the Championship table, sitting 10 points clear of second place Ipswich Town.

Maresca’s side has played a game more than the Tractor Boys, but will still feel confident that automatic promotion back to the Premier League can be secured this year.

The Foxes are 11 points clear of third place Southampton following Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Swansea City.

The league leaders also earned safe passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup last weekend with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

Leicester will face Bournemouth in the fifth round of the competition at the end of February.

Next up for the team is a clash away to Stoke City on 3 February.

Given an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, the lack of movement on this deal is quite strange.

It is not an expensive arrangement, and there doesn’t appear to be any major stumbling blocks over the player’s contract.

So it is strange that he remains in Italy, waiting for the green light from Leicester.

Perhaps the club is quietly working on another deal that they would rather complete instead, or they are simply having second doubts over the move but, whatever it is, time is running out on completing the transfer.