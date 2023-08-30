Crystal Palace are in talks with Leicester City over the signing of striker Kelechi Iheanacho, as reported by Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg.

The Foxes have been a busy side in this summer transfer window, and that is likely going to continue as the 11p.m. deadline on Friday gets ever closer.

Leicester have so far brought in seven new players under new manager Enzo Maresca as the club bids to seal an instant return to the Premier League.

The Foxes did lose James Maddison and Harvey Barnes earlier in the window, but you could argue Leicester haven’t been as badly affected by relegation as, say, Southampton and Leeds United have been.

However, there may still be a few departures on the cards at the King Power Stadium, and one could be striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

What is Kelechi Iheanacho’s current situation at Leicester City?

The 26-year-old has been at Leicester since 2017, when he joined from Manchester City.

The Leicester striker has played over 200 times for the club, scoring 56 goals and providing 35 assists. But he is now in the final 12 months of his contract with the Foxes, and his future seems to be away from the club.

Despite his future being up in the air, the Nigerian international has been a regular in the Leicester team under Maresca.

The forward has started three of the four Championship games this season and played in the first round of the EFL Cup against Burton Albion.

However, it seems that as the hours tick down, his future is becoming less and less clear.

Which teams are interested in Kelechi Iheanacho?

Everton were the first side to be credited with an interest in the striker, as Football Insider stated he was someone the Toffees were keen to add to their attack.

However, since then Everton have spent big on signing a new striker, and it may mean their pursuit of Iheanacho is now over.

Then Florian Plettenburg stated that as many as five Premier League clubs were keen on the 26-year-old as well as teams from Saudi Arabia.

It then emerged that Crystal Palace are interested in Iheanacho and were keeping an eye on his situation.

Crystal Palace’s interest in Kelechi Iheanacho

That now seems to be more than keeping an eye on his situation, as Florian Plettenburg has reported that the London club and Leicester City are in talks.

The German states that Palace are “pushing” to sign the striker and are ready to pay £10-£15 million. But the Foxes are said to want £18 million and at this stage the deal is said to be stalling, but Iheanacho is said to be keen on the move.

Plettenburg wrote on Twitter: “Kelechi Iheanacho: Understand that Crystal Palace is pushing for the 26 y/o striker and would be ready to pay between £10-15m all-in.

“Leicester City demands £18m. Negotiations are stalling but Iheanacho is keen on the move.”

Will Leicester City sell Kelechi Iheanacho?

It seems that Leicester want to keep hold of the striker if they can, but with his contract running out next year, they are willing to sell for their price.

So it is a deal very much up in the air and one where you could see Iheanacho leaving but could also see him staying as clubs struggle to agree a deal.

If Leicester can get a replacement in, then they probably should sell Iheanacho, but if not, they may have to keep hold of him and try to get him to sign a new contract.