Highlights Leicester City face a tough decision regarding Tom Cannon's future.

Two Championship clubs, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers are keen on a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

Cannon featured just 13 times in the Championship in 23/24.

Despite a final day defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City lifted the Championship trophy aloft on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, their status as champions of the division was confirmed ahead of Saturday's action, meaning it was purely a day of celebration for the Foxes.

Ahead of their return to the top flight, the club now face a tricky summer ahead, though, and must balance reported financial issues with strengthening their squad so as to avoid relegation back to the second tier.

A number of decisions must also be made regarding the club's current players, with some likely to move on.

Others, like Tom Cannon, could stay or go, depending on what the club feel is best for his development.

It was only last summer that the Foxes forked out a reported £8 million for his signature, but an injury to start the campaign hampered his progress, and he wen to make just 13 league appearances for the club.

It was not always a case of fitness causing him to miss out, though, with Cannon having been an unused substitute on 12 occasions this campaign.

Blackburn and Preston keen on Tom Cannon

If Leicester City are open to the idea of Cannon heading out on loan this summer, no doubt clubs will be queuing up to land him, with two names already emerging as interested before the window has even opened.

Those two clubs are Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the two clubs are keen to bring Cannon back to the Championship on loan next season.

Nixon states that this leaves Leicester with a big decision to make on the striker's immediate future. The dilemma seems clear - keep him for their Premier League squad and risk a lack of playing time once again, or loan him out for regular Championship minutes.

Tom Cannon's senior career so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton 4 0 0 Preston North End (Loan) 21 8 1 Leicester City 16 3 2

Loan move would make sense for Cannon

Given that he has played such little football this season, it could be that a loan deal back to the second tier next campaign does Cannon's development the world of good.

Indeed, it would certainly be better than another season of being overlooked half of the time he has been fit.

Cannon has shown when he was at Preston in the second tier previously that he is capable of scoring goals at this level and that is something he should aspire to do next season if regular minutes are not available at Leicester.

On the other hand, though, at 21-years-old there is certainly no rush for Cannon to succeed and become a Premier League regular just yet.

As such, Leicester could well ease him in next season, and who knows, some good performances and a starting berth could be his.

It certainly looks to be an interesting summer for Cannon ahead, and of course for Leicester City, who face a crucial call on his future.