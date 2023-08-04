Cesare Casadei is being lined up to join Leicester City next week, according to the Telegraph.

Enzo Maresca is targeting further signings at the King Power Stadium as he looks to rebuild the Foxes’ first team squad.

A number of key departures has forced the club into having to overhaul the team ahead of their return to the Championship.

Relegation from the Premier League saw the likes of Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu depart as free agents.

Harvey Barnes and James Maddison were also sold in big money moves back to the Premier League, signing for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

What is the latest surrounding Cesare Casadei’s future?

Casadei has been linked with a move to the King Power throughout the summer.

The Chelsea midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with Reading, but was unable to help the Royals avoid relegation to League One.

Despite the club’s woes, the 20-year-old still earned plenty of praise for his performances in the side.

This has led to speculation over his short-term future, with a loan move being touted.

Leicester faced competition to his signing from Leeds United, but appear to have now won the race for the Italian.

Casadei is expected to join on a season long loan deal from the Blues as he looks to continue his development.

However, it is unlikely he will be the club’s last signing of the window, with Maresca still looking to add further improvements to his first team squad.

It has been a busy summer already for Leicester as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The new Leicester boss will be aiming to guide the team to promotion contention at the first attempt, with many tipping the club to earn a top two spot.

Who have Leicester City signed already this summer?

Leicester have already brought five fresh faces into their ranks during the off-season.

Callum Doyle has signed on a loan deal from Manchester City, while Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Mads Hermansen and Stephy Mavididi have arrived on permanent deals.

This has made up for the departures of several players, with even the likes of Jonny Evans and Daniel Amartey leaving the club over the summer.

Preparations have been building to this weekend’s opening round of fixtures.

Leicester open their campaign at home to Coventry City on Sunday, facing last season’s play-off finalists.

The two teams meet at the King Power Stadium with a 12pm kick-off.

Would Cesare Casadei be a good signing for Leicester City?

Casadei impressed with his performances for Reading last year, so the step-up should be the right next step in his development.

Working under someone like Maresca could prove quite an exciting prospect given the calibre of player he has managed in the past.

Leicester are also in need of reinforcement in midfield so it comes as no surprise that this is an area they are looking to add to.

Leicester have lost a lot of players this summer so do still need one or two more signings to fill out their squad, especially as their big player sales might not be over for this summer just yet.