Leicester City may lose some top stars this summer, but they should have funds to spend thanks to the money they will make off sales.

The likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison will be expected to depart the King Power Stadium following the club's relegation from the Premier League and into the Championship, but it will be up to director of football Jon Rudkin to sensibly spend whatever is reinvested into the playing squad.

A number of positions are going to need strengthening this summer for the Foxes' push for promotion straight back to the top flight, but perhaps the one area that doesn't need immediate strengthening is up-front.

Jamie Vardy will be expected to perhaps lead the line despite his advancing years, although it remains to be seen what kind of interest comes for Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho after their disappointing tallies in-front of goal in the Premier League last season.

There's a chance that the club could field offers for the pair and that would make sense if their latest transfer link is anything to go by, as according to Football Insider they are keen on a move for Blackpool's 26-year-old striker Jerry Yates.

Who is Jerry Yates?

Yates is a man who will be of interest to many Championship clubs this summer because of his form showed for Blackpool in the previous two seasons, with 15 goals netted in all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign and in his debut second tier season the year prior he scored eight goals.

A £2.5 million bid has already been submitted by an unnamed club according to the report from Football Insider, with the Tangerines looking more towards the range of £3-4 million for the forward.

Before signing for Blackpool in 2020, Yates had been at Rotherham United, who he only played 52 times for over the course of six seasons.

He spent plenty of time out on loan away from the Millers, with his most prolific stint being 14 goals scored in 35 outings for Swindon Town in the 2019-20 season before he moved to Bloomfield Road and scored 21 League One goals in his debut campaign.

Would Jerry Yates be a good signing for Leicester City?

Yates has proven to be a good Championship striker, but at the age of 26 - is there going to be much more improvement to come?

There's an argument to be had that in a team with better service than Blackpool he could perhaps score more goals, but he's not exactly someone you could see firing the Foxes into the Premier League and then scoring goals in the top flight.

Of course though when you score goals with regularity in the Championship you have to be valued highly, and Blackpool will clearly drive a hard bargain despite their relegation to League One.

With the money that Leicester should have to spend this summer though, there's perhaps worse players to spend around £4 million on for the club.