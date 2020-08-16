Leicester City plotting move for Championship defender

Leicester City are considering making a move for Preston’s Ben Davies as they look for more options at centre-back.

The North End defender has established himself as one of the best in the league in his position, impressing for Alex Neil’s men over the past few years.

As a result, Premier League interest has emerged and the Daily Mail state that the Foxes could look to sign the player this summer and they add that Davies has been someone they monitored earlier in the year.

That comes as the update claims there are doubts over Jonny Evans’ long-term future as he has just a year left on his contract in the East Midlands and is on the radar of several top clubs.

Whilst Preston would be reluctant to lose Davies, the reality is that they may not be in a position to stand in the way of the 25-year-old if a suitable offer comes in and the funds could be used to help Neil build a team that is capable of pushing for the play-offs.

The verdict

Davies is a very good defender and he is ready to make the step up to the top-flight, so the reality is that Preston face a battle to hold on to him whether Leicester make a formal offer or not.

If the chance to join Brendan Rodgers’ men does come up, then it’s surely going to appeal to the player given they finished 5th last season and will be playing in Europe.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out and North End could have a battle to keep hold of Davies and a few others.

