Leicester City face the prospect of being deducted points next season, if they are in the Premier League.

The Foxes have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League, as per ESPN, for alleged breaches of the league's spending rules.

The EFL initially said that they would hand down any punishment from the Premier League to the former top flight Champions while they were in the second tier, but they later changed their position, stating that they didn't have the powers to do so, based on the current regulations, as per ESPN.

Leicester will still need to try and get some deals done and some of their top players, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, have attracted the attention of some top sides, including Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, and Newcastle United.

Football Insider reported, in January, that Leicester wanted in excess of £40 million for the midfielder in the winter window. They now believe that he could be got for as little as £30 million.

Leicester won't want to let go of players like him, but there are three squad members who should be looking to get a move in the summer.

1 Danny Ward

For an international goalkeeper, Danny Ward has had a difficult time of it. From first choice in the Premier League, a season ago, to third string in the Championship; it has been a mighty fall from grace for the Welshman.

He was linked with a move away from the King Power in January, with Cardiff City and Sheffield United both said to be interested in him, according to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, but both clubs decided against a move for the 30-year-old.

Ward hasn't played a single minute for his club in senior matches this season. He'll want to make sure his place in the Wales starting XI is certain, and his national team boss, Rob Page, blamed politics for the keeper's failed winter moves.

To make sure that position is his, he has to play regular, first team football, and not just roll out with the reserves every now and then. Leaving the King Power is the only way for him to do that.

2 Harry Souttar

Leicester have another international player who has been starved of minutes since Enzo Maresca came in. Harry Souttar was brought into the club in the 2023 January window, from Stoke City, for a reported £15 million up-front fee.

He found his way into the team quite easily, after he arrived, but the Italian coach has kept him as a bench option for much of the season, which, compared to previous campaigns, must have come as a bit of a shock to the Australian defender.

Harry Souttar's appearance stats in the three campaigns prior to 23/24 Team(s) League(s) Apps Starts Mins per game 2022/23 Leicester & Stoke Premier League & Championship 19 18 86 2021/22 Stoke Championship 16 16 89 2020/21 Stoke Championship 38 38 90 Data taken from Sofascore

Graham Arnold, the boss of the Aussie national football team, has urged the 25-year-old to make a move, adding that the summer window will be: "really crucial," for him, as per Leicestershire Live.

Like Ward, if there's a chance that he will lose his place in the national team, then he has to look for a way out of Leicester.

3 Dennis Praet

With the strength that the Foxes already have in the middle of the park, Dennis Praet finds himself down the pecking order.

Sporadic opportunities, for yet another international, should cause the Belgian to consider his future with Leicester. A gap may open up if Dewsbury-Hall leaves, but they will likely try and buy his replacement, rather than looking to promote from within.

At 29, he's getting towards the back half of his career. He surely won't want to be using up some of his precious few years as a professional footballer by being a bench warmer.

Praet is out of contract this summer, which will offer him the chance to move on.