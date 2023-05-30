Some of Leicester City's first-teamers are keen to see Dean Smith leave and be replaced with someone who has a clearer style of play, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed.

The ex-Aston Villa boss was only brought in on a short-term deal following Brendan Rodgers' departure - but has been unable to guide the Foxes away from the relegation zone with the former Premier League champions struggling under his stewardship.

For a decent chunk of Saturday, it looked as though he was going to guide them to survival as they managed to retain their lead, but their fate was out of their hands on the day and that proved to be costly with Everton grabbing a winner against AFC Bournemouth.

That consigned the Midlands outfit to relegation - a real shock to some considering the club won the league title and were competing in Europe not so long ago before things fell apart.

How bad was Dean Smith's tenure at Leicester City?

A failure to turn draws into victories proved to be costly in the end because they didn't actually lose that many games under Smith.

Taking charge of eight league games, the Foxes won two, drew three and lost three, not a terrible record considering that's nine points gained in eight games.

If they managed to sustain that form throughout the form, they would have been safe but it could be argued that they had some winnable games that they didn't manage to capitalise on.

Only managing to secure draws against the likes of Leeds United and Everton during the latter stages of the campaign, these are matches that proved to be costly in the end.

Who should Leicester City appoint next?

It's difficult to say who they should appoint because they are facing a rebuild and need someone who can handle that big job this summer.

Vincent Kompany was able to do a very effective job at Burnley last summer when he had to rebuild his own squad - but there's no chance he will leave Turf Moor for the King Power Stadium.

In terms of managers who are out of work, Chris Wilder and Nathan Jones are probably two of the more attractive names out there but they may benefit more from poaching a head coach from another club.

They probably have the financial power to lure an in-work manager to the club - and there are a couple of potential options that could be a good fit for the club.

Carlos Corberan is a very talented coach who isn't likely to be short of interest if he continues doing well at West Bromwich Albion and the likes of Steve Schumacher and Kieran McKenna should be under consideration too following their promotions with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.