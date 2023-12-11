Highlights Patson Daka has struggled to get game time at Leicester City this season despite being a highly-rated player.

He finally got a chance to start against Plymouth Argyle and performed well, scoring a goal and assisting another.

Daka has the opportunity to revive his career at Leicester by continuing to perform and prove himself as a capable deputy to Vardy and Iheanacho.

Patson Daka's time at Leicester City looked as though it was going to come to an end during the January transfer window.

After failing to make the move away from the King Power Stadium during the summer, the forward hasn't featured regularly under Enzo Maresca at all.

Considering the Foxes already have Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho as options, some may not be surprised by this, but Daka is a highly-rated player and would have hoped to have secured a decent amount of game time in the Midlands following his side's relegation to the Championship.

But he hasn't got many opportunities to shine, even with fellow striker Tom Cannon spending the early stages of the season out injured after joining from Everton, although that isn't a massive surprise considering Leicester have been able to do well without Daka.

Patson Daka's 2023/24 breakthrough at Leicester City

Daka made a small cameo against Sunderland but apart from that, prior to Saturday's game against Plymouth Argyle, he had either been an unused substitute or out of the matchday squad altogether throughout the second-tier season.

He did play against Liverpool in the EFL Cup, but he only came off the bench.

Having not even been named as a substitute during their previous game against West Bromwich Albion, Daka may have been surprised to actually start against Plymouth.

But with Iheanacho and Vardy missing through an illness and injury, it was down to Daka as a starter and Cannon as a substitute to step up in their places.

Daka certainly did that, getting himself on the scoresheet in the 49th minute on Saturday as he was able to stay composed before slotting the ball past Michael Cooper to make it 2-0.

He then played Wilfred Ndidi through not too long after for Leicester's fourth, summing up what was a good display from the Zambia international.

He could have got himself on the scoresheet in the first half as well after connecting with Abdul Fatawu's cross, but he couldn't guide the ball into the back of the net.

Despite failing to convert that opportunity, he can be very happy with his work and he has shown Maresca that he can be a capable deputy when the likes of Vardy and Iheanacho are unavailable.

Patson Daka could revive his career at Leicester City

Daka ideally needs the opportunity to start against Millwall on Wednesday.

With the Lions in a bad spell of form, the Zambian can definitely score another goal or two in midweek and that could make him undroppable.

Making himself undroppable has to be the forward's key aim if he's in the starting lineup once again against Joe Edwards' side.

There are a couple of factors working against Vardy and Iheanacho which could help his cause.

Vardy isn't one for the future anymore and Iheanacho's contract runs out in 2024.

If Leicester want to look more towards the long term, Maresca may decide to start Daka more regularly, with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2026.

But if the Zambian wants to appear regularly ahead of gifted players like the two mentioned above, as well as Cannon who will only get better, then he needs to put in good performances to justify his starting place.

If he can do that, it would be difficult to see him being sold in January, despite previously being left out in the cold by Maresca.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him revive his career at the King Power Stadium, with a possible January exit potentially feeling less likely after managing to make a real breakthrough against the Pilgrims on Saturday.