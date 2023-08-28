Highlights Leicester City full-back Victor Kristiansen is set to join Serie A side Bologna.

Leicester City full-back Victor Kristiansen will undergo a medical today as he looks set to join Serie A side Bologna, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 20-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Foxes this season and it looks as though he won't appear for Enzo Maresca's side at all during the 2023/24 campaign, as he prepares to make the switch to Italy.

The Foxes have finally given the green light for the move to go ahead - and considering he hasn't appeared for the club this season - the Danish full-back may not be too much of a miss at the King Power Stadium.

Callum Doyle has played at left-back for the Championship club this season - and Luke Thomas and James Justin can also operate there - so this is a position that may not need to be strengthened even if Kristiansen finalises his move to Bologna.

Further details on Victor Kristiansen's move to Bologna

The Italian club have managed to negotiate a loan deal with a buy option within it, allowing them to secure his services for the long term if he enjoys a successful temporary spell.

The permanent option includes a four-year deal - enabling the Serie A team to tie him down for a considerable amount of time if they recruit him permanently.

This will strengthen their position at the negotiating table if he attracted interest from elsewhere.

He was previously expected to complete this loan move before today - but a medical is finally set to take place today and with a deal already tied up - you feel this move will be announced shortly.

Is Victor Kristiansen's move to Bologna a positive one for Leicester City?

He's probably on a decent wage at the King Power Stadium and with the Foxes having other options to pick from, the fact they are managing to get the left-back off the wage bill is a positive.

It's unclear what percentage of his wage Bologna are paying - but they must be paying a decent proportion considering they are in a top European league and can probably afford to pay big salaries.

The fact he will be getting more top-tier experience under his belt is also a good thing for Leicester because he could return to the King Power Stadium a much better player.

If he does play well though, there's a chance he could depart permanently and that's one negative of this deal.

However, if he leaves, Leicester should be able to generate a healthy amount of money from his sale.

It's not as if they need the money now because they have already cashed in on the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

But having that money next summer, regardless of which division they are in, could be extremely useful because they need to comply with financial rules.

Thankfully for the Foxes, they probably don't need to bring in a replacement so the fact this deal is being done later in the window isn't a majorly negative one for them.

And they may now have more space to bring others into the club with part or all of the left-back's wages likely to be paid by Bologna.