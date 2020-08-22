Leicester City player set to depart to join Championship club, talks underway

Luton Town have entered talks with Leicester City over a loan move for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of the new season, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old was out on loan at Blackpool in the last campaign, and Leicester feel as though he is now ready for a temporary move to the Championship after impressing in League One throughout the last year.

Dewsbury-Hall has come through Leicester’s academy and is hoping to follow in the footsteps of players such as Ben Chilwell and Harvey Barnes and make a name for himself in the Foxes first-team.

His time on loan last season was important for his experience within competitive football and he ended up playing every minute since joining Blackpool, bar one substitute appearance.

Luton will look to bring him in to provide competition in their midfield places as they look to avoid a similar relegation battle to last season.

The Verdict

It’s been an interesting time for the player’s development and it looks as though he’s starting to become the player that Leicester feel he could be.

If the loan to Luton works out then there’s no reason why in the campaign after he can’t be a player that is within the first-team at Leicester, and a loan in the Championship will show a lot about whether he is ready for the challenge.

The Hatters will see it as a solid addition and he’ll fit in with their positive energy type of environment that often replicates itself on the pitch.