Highlights Fenerbahce are in talks with Wilfred Ndidi's representatives, offering an €8 million deal to convince him to move to the Turkish club.

Ndidi fits Fenerbahce's search for a defensive midfielder, and he's open to leaving Leicester City due to their relegation to the Championship.

Leicester City may consider selling Ndidi for £6.8 million, as his contract expires in 2024 and his recent performances have been underwhelming.

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi is attracting transfer interest ahead of the final couple of weeks of the summer window.

According to Turkish reporter Yeni Şafak, Fenerbahce have entered talks with the players’ representatives in order to convince him of a move.

The Süper Lig club are said to be weighing up an €8 million (£6.8 million) offer for the 26-year-old.

Fenerbahce are keen to reinforce their midfield options this summer, and are seeking a new defensive-minded player to add to their ranks.

Ndidi fits that profile, with the Nigerian also in favour of a move away from the King Power Stadium following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Does Wilfred Ndidi have a future at Leicester City?

The midfielder has just one-year remaining on his current contract, which has raised doubts over his future in Leicestershire.

Ndidi featured for over an hour in the team’s opening day victory over Coventry City last weekend.

He was replaced just after the 60-minute mark in place of Dennis Praet with the score still 1-0 in favour of the Sky Blues.

That may well have been one of Ndidi’s last ever appearances for the club, with the number six attracting interest from clubs abroad.

Fenerbahce’s sporting director Mario Branco has already reportedly held a meeting with the player to gauge his level of interest in joining the Turkish side.

It is believed that he is now warming to the idea, with Fenerbahce showing ambition to build a side capable of regaining the top flight crown.

An offer of £6.8 million, plus bonuses, has been made to Leicester, but it remains to be seen whether the Championship side will sanction a sale at that price.

Ndidi has been an important player for Leicester in recent years, ever since signing from Belgian side Genk in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £15 million.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Elsewhere, Timothy Castagne’s future has come into question with reports suggesting that Fulham are interested in signing the Belgian.

Marco Silva has identified the full back as a priority target for between now and the window closing.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set their sights on potentially signing Coventry match-winner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Reds are seeking reinforcement in midfield and could turn to the 24-year-old as an option as Jürgen Klopp fails to acquire other targets.

Leicester return to action on Wednesday evening with an EFL Cup clash with Burton Albion.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Wilfred Ndidi?

Ndidi has been a key figure for Leicester over the years, but his performances in the last 12 months have been less than impressive.

Given his contract expires in the summer of 2024, cashing-in on him now makes the most amount of sense.

A fee of £6.8 million, plus bonuses, is a solid offer and is one worth considering.

While they may have gotten a lot more for him at an earlier stage in his career at Leicester, the club now has less leverage due to his contract situation.

If they can up that figure closer to the £10 million mark then the Foxes will have done well, as his future really should lie elsewhere at this point.