Leicester City player secures EFL transfer opportunity

Walsall have announced yet another recruit, with young forward Tyrese Shade joining on a season-long loan from Leicester City.

They have now made 12 signings, as new boss Matthew Taylor continues to dictate a fresh turnover.

The 21-year-old caught the eye for the Foxes’ under 23s with seven strikes in Premier League 2, and will now be hoping his leap of faith into the senior game transpires as a success.

Shade began his career at Birmingham City’s academy and spent time with Solihull Moors, before moving to Leicestershire in 2018.

The striker has also attained international experience, earning caps for St Kitts & Nevis at under 20 level.

“I spoke to the Head Coach two weeks ago and he said he was interested in me from the conversation I had with him, it was a no brainer and this was where I wanted to come,” Shade told Walsall’s club website.

Taylor added: “It’s been a protracted transfer and Tyrese is someone we identified early in the process of coming into the football club that he would give us an opportunity yo stretch teams and we’re really happy that we’ve managed to get the deal over the line.

“It’s taken time and I’m excited for the players to see Tyrese in training but more importantly for the fans because he’ll be a player that will excite them and take risks in the final third.”

The Verdict:

Walsall are assembling a promising squad ahead of the upcoming campaign and Shade, who possesses a wealth of invaluable footballing education from his time at Leicester, comes as a significant addition.

He is clearly held in a high regard at the King Power Stadium, illustrated by their decision to loan him out in order to gain first team experience.

The Saddlers are hoping to build on a disappointing 19th-placed finish last term, which saw them outscore only five of their divisional rivals.

Goalscoring was a sizeable weakness, though in Shade, they have someone who clearly knows where the back of the net is.