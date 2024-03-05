Leicester City are still the Championship league leaders, and have been the best team in the second tier for the vast majority of the season, but a recent downward turn in form has seen the Foxes' lead at the top of the table reduced to just three points.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat on home soil to relegation battlers QPR was the Foxes' third consecutive loss in the Championship, which demonstrates just how poorly Enzo Maresca's men have been of late.

Although the defeat to Leeds on Friday 23rd February was undeniably damaging to the Foxes' title credentials, it was somewhat acceptable given the quality of the West Yorkshire outfit.

But Saturday's home defeat to a lowly R's side is far more worrying for Maresca and co, who are now just five points clear of third place, having held a 12-point lead at the top of the table prior to their three defeats on the bounce.

Conor Coady must be frustrated with lack of game-time amid Foxes losing streak

The Foxes signed Coady from Wolves for a reported fee of £7.5m ahead of the season, but since his arrival at the King Power Stadium, the centre-half has made just seven Championship appearances, which must be frustrating for the ace who was a member of England's Euro squad in 2021.

However, when Maresca's side were in form, perhaps Coady could make no complaints regarding his manager's team selection given their top of the league status.

But now that the Foxes have lost three Championship fixtures on the spin, Coady will surely feel as though he deserves a shot at first-team football.

Conor Coady Championship stats Stats as per FotMob correct as of 04/03/2024 Appearances 7 Starts 5 Minutes played 425 Passing accuracy (%) 94.7 Duels won (%) 54.5 Aerial duels won (%) 53.3

The recent selection of 19-year-old defender Ben Nelson, who scored on Saturday, demonstrates just how low Coady is in Maresca's pecking order, despite his ability and experience.

The former Wolves man will surely be asking his manager why he continues to be left out of the side despite their recent run of defeats, as he is a player who surely has the experience to help nullify his side's current defensive woes.

Furthermore, Maresca's men have not lost a single Championship game in which Coady has started, including a 1-1 draw away from home with title rivals Ipswich Town which came on Boxing Day, the last time the 31-year-old featured for the side.

Coady proved his worth in FA Cup win over Bournemouth

The Foxes' current losing run in the league was broken up by an FA Cup victory over Premier League outfit Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on 27th February.

After 90 minutes, the score was 0-0, but the travelling Foxes progressed to the quarter-finals, courtesy of Abdul Fatawu's 105th minute winner.

Coady played the full 120 minutes that night as Maresca's side kept a clean sheet against top-flight opponents, which demonstrates his defensive qualities.

As per FotMob, Coady won five out of seven ground duels against his Premier League opponents that night, and also won the aerial duel he faced.

Furthermore, the centre-back was also named in Maresca's starting 11 as the Foxes defeated Birmingham City 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round replay.