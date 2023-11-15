A whole host of Leicester City players left the club on a permanent basis this past summer following their relegation from the Premier League, but only a handful were to depart on loan deals.

And one of those, perhaps surprisingly, was left-back Victor Kristiansen, who only arrived at the King Power Stadium back in January from FC Copenhagen in a £17 million deal.

Kristiansen was signed by Brendan Rodgers, but just a few months into his move across from Denmark, the young full-back found himself at a team without the manager who had brought him to the Foxes.

In the end, the 20-year-old played 12 Premier League matches for the Foxes before they were relegated, but when Enzo Maresca was appointed as head coach over the summer, it was quickly clear to see that the Dane wasn't going to fit in.

With Maresca wanting his left-back to tuck inside to create a three-man defence instead of bombing forward, it was never going to suit Kristiansen, who was subsequently loaned out to Serie A outfit Bologna.

How is Victor Kristiansen getting on at Bologna?

Kristiansen signed late on in the summer transfer window, but he was thrown immediately into the action by Bologna boss Thiago Motta in early September, bagging an assist on debut against Cagliari.

The young defender has appeared in nine of 10 Serie A fixtures since his signing, although only five of those have been starts.

Victor Kristiansen's Serie A Stats 2023-24 Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Tackles Per Game 1.1 Interceptions Per Game 0.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.7 Clearances Per Game 0.8 Blocks Per Game 0 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Pass Success % 80.6%

He was back in the starting 11 against Fiorentina this past weekend in a 2-1 defeat, and Kristiansen will be hoping to keep his position in the near future.

What has Victor Kristiansen said on his Leicester City future?

Kristiansen has revealed that he was somewhat unhappy at his role changing under Maresca from an attack-minded full-back to a more defensive player, which is not what he was evidently signed for, and that he is hoping for a permanent switch to Italy in the summer of 2024.

“I noticed (the position change) when we were at training camp this summer, but missed being part of the offensive game. So I was happy that we could jointly find a solution,” Kristiansen said to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.

“It has been hard. I probably experienced the hardest way to go abroad.

“I joined a dysfunctional team with a coach under pressure, who was then fired. I was in a difficult position as a young and newly acquired player, where I suddenly had to help save the club.

“I was alone and thought for a quiet moment if it is really like this to be abroad.

"It was hard to deal with, and it has left some scars on the soul. It was definitely not what I was hoping for when I went out. That’s why I was happy that this summer we could find a solution, so I was loaned out to Bologna.

“I have settled in very well at Bologna and hope that we will find a good solution next summer."

When Kristiansen's loan deal ends next summer, he will still have four years left on his contract at Leicester.

Fabrizio Romano reported before the loan was completed that Bologna do indeed have an option to buy the 20-year-old next year though, so it could be an easy deal to do if the Italian outfit can afford it and definitely want his services on a full-time basis - and it already looks like that is what Kristiansen wants.