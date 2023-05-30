Luton Town are weighing up a potential offer for Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

According to the Daily Express, the Hatters are putting together their recruitment plans following promotion to the Premier League.

Luton earned their place in the top flight for the first time since 1992 following a penalty shootout victory over Coventry City on the weekend in the play-off final.

Who will Luton Town sign in the transfer window this summer?

While no concrete decisions have yet been made on firm transfer targets, the club is now considering a move for Dewsbury-Hall, who suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City.

It remains to be seen whether the Foxes would be open to a sale, or what a deal would ultimately cost, but Luton would like to bring the 24-year-old back to the club.

Dewsbury-Hall joined Luton on loan during the 2020-21 campaign, competing 39 times in the league for the club as they finished 12th in the Championship.

The midfielder was an important figure in the team, contributing three goals and six assists to the side.

He has since returned to the King Power Stadium, becoming an important part of the Leicester squad.

He made 61 league appearances across the next two seasons, contributing three goals and four assists in the Premier League.

Who else are Luton Town interested in signing in the transfer window?

But with Leicester now set for the Championship, the future of several of their stars remains up in the air.

Luton are hoping they can take advantage by making a move for the player.

The promoted side is also hoping to come to an agreement with Aston Villa and Leeds United for Marvelous Nakamba and Cody Drameh.

The pair spent the second half of the season on loan at Kenilworth Road, becoming key figures in Rob Edwards’ side in the process.

Would this be good summer business for Luton?

Dewsbury-Hall performed quite well during his time at Kenilworth Road, so perhaps this could be a smart gamble.

His Premier League performances have been ok, slotting into the team rather seamlessly upon his return from Luton.

Elsewhere, the arrival of Drameh would be welcome if an agreement can be reached with Leeds.

The full back was excellent for Luton and could offer plenty to the club in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Nakamba proved a great addition to the team in January, and it will be interesting to see if he can carry that form into the top flight having previously struggled in that division with Aston Villa.