Leicester City fans are likely to see a new look side when their 2023-24 season begins in August, with changes likely on the pitch and definitely in the dugout.

The Foxes need to appoint a new head coach in the near future to replace interim boss Dean Smith, with the sole aim to get the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Whoever that is though is probably going to be without players such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who are both destined to continue their careers elsewhere - probably in the Premier League.

And one of the players aside from the big hitters like Maddison and Barnes who looks likely to also depart the King Power Stadium this summer is Daniel Amartey, who played 20 times in the Premier League this past season but did not feature much in the final couple of months of the campaign.

What is Daniel Amartey's contract situation at Leicester City?

The 28-year-old joined the Foxes back in 2016 from Copenhagen in Denmark, meaning he's coming up to his eighth season with the club.

However, he will probably not be around for the start of the 2023-24 campaign as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this month.

That means Amartey is free to talk to other clubs in regards to a free transfer, both in England and abroad, and it appears that is exactly what he is doing.

Who is Daniel Amartey in talks with?

According to Turkish sports reporter Sercan Dikme via Sports Digitale, Amartey has been in negotiations with Besiktas in regards to a move to Istanbul.

And it has been claimed that Amartey, who has amassed 48 international caps for the nation of Ghana, has come recommended by his current team-mate and Turkiye international Caglar Soyuncu, who has told Besiktas boss Senol Gunes to sign the 28-year-old.

The likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan have both been linked last month with being interested in the soon-to-be free agent, but GhanaSoccerNet have revealed that Amartey is on the verge of a switch to Turkey in the coming weeks.

Should Amartey complete a move to Besiktas, then he will be playing European football next season for at least a short time as with a third-placed finish in the Turkish Super Lig this season they have qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League