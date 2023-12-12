Highlights Leicester City has been one of the strongest teams in the Championship this season, surpassing expectations.

Crysencio Summerville, a player for Leeds, has been labeled as the league's best offensive player by Daniel Farke.

Stephy Mavididi, a Leicester winger, has the opportunity to prove Farke wrong with his strong performances and potential for improvement.

Leicester City have shown so far this season that they are one of the strongest teams in the Championship.

When it was confirmed that the Foxes would be playing second-tier football this season, many expected them to be a strong force, but probably not as good as they have been.

Leicester have been clear run-away leaders since the first game of the season, with only Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town having enough quality to keep up with them.

Enzo Maresca's men hit a bit of a bump in the road a few games back, but they have once again shown their quality as they start another unbeaten run.

The Foxes are gifted with a lot of talented players, and Daniel Farke’s recent comments about Crysencio Summerville will have a few Leicester players wanting to make the Leeds boss eat his own words, especially Stephy Mavididi.

Daniel Farke says Crysencio Summerville is the league’s best offensive player

Summerville was a player that was heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road during the summer, but to the surprise of Leeds fans, he stayed at the club.

The 22-year-old has played a lot for the club but has struggled to make a regular contribution going forward, which was until this season.

The winger has scored nine goals and recorded six assists in 17 Championship appearances, making him one of the league’s most dangerous attackers.

In fact, Leeds boss Daniel Farke thinks Summerville is the league’s best offensive player. He said, via Yorkshire Evening Post: “To be honest, it's also not that easy to bring each and every time a player out like Cree Summerville, labelled at the moment as the best offensive player in this league, so it's not always possible to bring each and every season a player like this into the first team level - it's hard work.”

This will be something that fans up and down the country will agree or disagree on, but Mavididi of Leicester will be keen to prove Farke wrong.

Leicester City’s Stephy Mavididi has the ability to prove Daniel Farke wrong about Crysencio Summerville

Leicester signed Mavididi during the summer transfer window from French side Montpellier. The winger may have been known to some fans, as he was in the Arsenal youth teams as a young player and spent time on loan at Preston and Charlton Athletic.

Except for under-21 football, Mavididi has never really been prolific in front of goal or with his assist, but this season he has made a strong start to his career at Leicester.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and recorded four assists in 20 league appearances, with his latest contribution coming with two goals in the win over Plymouth Argyle.

So far for Leicester, he has made 18 starts in 20 appearances, with him having an xG of 4.6 and an XAG of 3.8. He has so far made 97 progressive carries with the ball and completed 60 progressive passes, as per Fbref.com.

So far in a Leicester shirt, Mavididi is averaging a goal 0.29 times per 90 minutes, as well as an assist every 0.23 times per 90 minutes. The attacker has had 15 shots on target from his 37 taken, meaning he has an accuracy of 40.5%, as per Fbref.com.

Obviously, at this stage, his numbers are not at the level of Summerville, but he isn’t too far away from the Leeds man. So, with Farke saying Summerville is the best offensive player in the league, Mavididi has all the makings and attributes to prove him wrong.

The winger is still adapting to his new team, and while he’s not being consistent, he is still performing, and if he keeps producing, he is bound to be up there with Summerville come the end of the campaign.