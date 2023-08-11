Highlights Galatasaray are interested in Leicester City's centre-back Wout Faes.

Leicester are intersted in Galatasaray's Yunus Akgun

Faes may benefit from staying at Leicester in the long term, as the club could secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray are interested in Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes, according to journalist Ertan Suzgun.

The defender is one of many players to have been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes already sealing moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The sales of these players could potentially give the Foxes the license to hold on to others, but they have many other assets they can cash in on and their bench against Coventry City last weekend reinforced that.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another player that could attract plenty of interest before the summer window closes following his superb brace for his side against the Sky Blues on Sunday.

What is the state of play in Leicester City's centre-back department?

Although Callum Doyle played at full-back last weekend, he can operate in the middle and showed how effective he can be in a more central area during his time at Coventry last season.

Summer signing Conor Coady, Harry Souttar and Jannik Vestergaard can also operate there, so if Faes does go, the Foxes may be looking for a backup option rather than a starter.

Coady is an excellent asset to have at this level, although he's injured at the moment, Vestergaard has plenty of experience and Souttar has operated at this level for Stoke City before.

Whether they decide to play three or four at the back will determine the number of centre-backs they will need if Faes departs, but it wouldn't be the end of the world if he does go considering the options they already have.

Galatasaray and Leicester interested in each other's players

The Turkish side are interested in Leicester's centre-back and are in negotiations - but the Foxes also have an interest in one of Galatasaray's players.

Journalist Suzgun believes Leicester remain in negotiations to try and recruit winger Yunus Akgun at this point, with the Foxes not having a huge number of options in this department despite the addition of Stephy Mavididi.

With Barnes departing for Newcastle earlier this summer, this has left a huge void in this department that will need to be filled and Mavididi may not be able to do that alone despite the fact he performed extremely well against Coventry.

Should Wout Faes stay at Leicester City?

Faes may find a move to the Turkish top tier attractive but in the long term, it may serve him well to stay put.

Leicester are one of the favourites to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and the defender seems to be a key part of Enzo Maresca's plans.

With this in mind, the centre-back should stay put at the King Power Stadium and then potentially try and secure a move away from the Midlands next summer if they don't manage to seal a top-flight return.

The 25-year-old still has plenty of time left in his career so he can afford to be patient for a year and then see whether he should stay at his current club or whether he should try and push for an exit.

His loyalty would go down well with Leicester's supporters who have seen a couple of key players depart this summer.