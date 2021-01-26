Leicester City player departs King Power Stadium to join EFL club on temporary basis

Leicester City centre back Darnell Johnson has joined League One side AFC Wimbledon on loan until the end of the season, with the London club yesterday confirming the deal via their official website.

The 22-year-old arrives at Plough Lane after speeding the first half of the league campaign on loan with their league rivals Wigan Athletic, for whom he played a part in 11 games for across all competitions.

He now joins up with a Wimbledon side that has been bereft of defensive absentees over the past few weeks with the likes of Paul Kalambayi, Luke O’Neill, Terell Thomas and Ben Heneghan having all been sidelined by a combination of injury and illness recently.

Capable of playing anywhere along the back four, Johnson has been with the Foxes’ academy since the summer of 2016 and previously had a temporary spell with Hibernian in Scotland.

The defender is currently under contract at the King Power Stadium until the summer of this year.

The Verdict

This is a very smart move by Glyn Hodges as it helps to compensate the Dons for the recent injuries that they picked up in last weekend’s draw against Crewe Alexandra, with the aforementioned duo of O’Neill and Kalambayi both now set to be sidelined.

Johnson already has vital experience of League One football and should slot in nicely into the back three that Wimbledon will likely employ against Doncaster Rovers in tonight’s league fixture.

Having now strengthened their ranks in goal, defence and midfield, the priority for the Dons will now be to attempt to secure the signing of a striker to provide some much needed back up and competition for top scorer Joe Pigott.

Finding their goal scoring touch as a collective once more on a regular basis will be key to the club steering themselves away from the prospect of another relegation battle this season.