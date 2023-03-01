Leicester City planning summer transfer approach for Sunderland player

Leicester City are set to make their move this summer for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, according to a report from The Northern Echo.

It was reported by The Sun a number of weeks ago that the 22-year-old was a target for the Foxes, as well as their Premier League rivals Wolves ahead of the end of the season.

Now though, the keenness of City has been firmed up and they are poised to lodge an official offer in the summer window for the Black Cats stopper, with Brendan Rodgers apparently giving the recruitment team the green light to pursue the signature of Patterson.

Patterson has been Sunderland’s undisputed first-choice stopper since last season, although he made his debut in November 2020 in the EFL Trophy.

Having spent time on loan at National League outfit Notts County in the 2021-22 campaign, Patterson returned to the Stadium of Light in January 2022 and when Alex Neil was appointed to replace Lee Johnson, he chose the youngster over Rob-Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge as his starting goalkeeper, playing in every single match under the Scotsman as Sunderland won promotion to the Championship.

Patterson has played every single minute of all 34 Championship matches for Sunderland this season so far with just 38 goals conceded and 10 clean sheets kept, with his performances set to earn him a call-up to the England under-21’s squad at the end of the month.

And that could lead to a top flight move in a few months time, with Leicester wanting Patterson to compete with Danny Ward for a spot in Rodgers’ starting 11.

The Verdict

If Sunderland do not win promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs, then they may have to consider cashing in.

Their owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is wealthy, but their model is seemingly signing young players for relatively decent fees, developing them before potentially selling them on for big money – Patterson would be a good representation of that although he came through teh academy instead of being purchased.

Despite being a local lad, he will want to test himself at the highest possible level, and Leicester are definitely a side who have a goalkeeper vacancy waiting as Danny Ward hasn’t been the most convincing with his performances this season.

With Sunderland reportedly valuing Patterson at £10 million though, it is going to take a lot to prise him away from Wearside – Leicester should have the money though to make a deal happen.