The midfielder is thought to be attracting the attention of other clubs as he enters the final year of his contract with the Foxes.

Choudhury spent last season on loan with Watford, but has been back featuring for Leicester in the current campaign.

Leicester City are planning to hold talks with midfielder Hamza Choudhury about a new contract with the club.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that several other clubs are now taking an interest in the 25-year-old.

How have things gone for Choudhury at Leicester so far?

Choudhury came through the ranks of Leicester's academy, before breaking into their first-team setup in 2015, which was followed by loan spells with Burton Albion in 2016 and 2017.

The midfielder has since gone on to make 89 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, scoring twice in that time.

Last season saw Choudhury loaned out to Watford, where he made a total of 37 appearances, but was unable to help them win promotion from the Championship.

With Leicester themselves suffering relegation to the Championship last season, Choudhury is now back at the King Power Stadium, and it seems he could now be set for fresh talks over his future.

Leicester planning Hamza Choudhury contract talks?

According to this latest update, Leicester are now planning to hold talks with Choudhury about a new deal to extend his stay at The King Power Stadium.

It is thought that a number of club's are monitoring the 25-year-old's situation with the Foxes, as they weigh up a potential move for him.

However, it is claimed that the midfielder's current club are keen to shut down that talk, by securing a new deal that will keep him at the King Power Stadium long term.

As things stand, Choudhury's contract with Leicester is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer, if no new deal is agreed between the two parties before then.

Since returning to Leicester at the start if this season, the midfielder has made a total of five appearances for the club under new boss Enzo Maresca.

However, his only two starts during the current campaign have come in his side's wins away to Burton Albion and Tranmere Rovers in the first two rounds of the Carabao Cup.

It has been a strong start to the campaign for Leicester, with the Foxes currently sat third in the Championship table, having taken 12 points from their five league games so far this season.

The Foxes are set to return to action after the September international break on Friday night, when they travel to St Mary's to face another side relegated from the Premier League last season in the form of Southampton.

Would Leicester be right to give a new contract to Choudhury?

It would seem to make sense for Leicester to try and secure a new long-term contract for Choudhury.

The midfielder has shown he can hold his own at a high level already in his career, meaning he could still be a useful asset for the Foxes, especially with all the players they have already lost this summer following relegation.

It also means that even if Choudhury was to leave, they could ensure they receive a decent fee for his services that is more suited to his valuation, and would provide extra funds to be invested in the club.

As a result, this does look like an agreement the Foxes ought to be working hard to try and get done.