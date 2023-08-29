Highlights Leicester City may sign another striker if they lose Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho before the transfer window closes.

Iheanacho and Daka have been linked with moves to Wolves and Burnley, respectively.

The Foxes will not want to be left short in attack by those potential exits, even with their strong start to life back in the Championship.

Leicester City will look to sign another striker if they lose Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho in the final days of this summer's transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Foxes could lose both players before the market closes on Friday night.

A summer exodus from The King Power Stadium

Following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, there has been a stady string of exits from the club during the course of the summer.

Since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Calgar Soyuncu, Nampalys Mendy and Jonny Evans have all departed the King Power Stadium.

But with just a few days remaining before the market, it seems the departures may not be there, with Daka and Iheanacho seemingly also being lined up for returns to the Premier League.

Top-flight sides looking at deals for Leicester attacking duo

Both Iheanacho and Daka have been linked with moves elsewhere over the course of the summer transfer window.

According to the latest updates from Football Insider, it is Wolves who are currently showing an interest in a potential deal to bring Iheanacho to Molineux.

Daka meanwhile, is on a shortlist of potential targets for newly promoted Burnley, as per talkSPORT.

Since joining Leicester from Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Iheanacho has scored 56 goals in 211 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, although he is now into the final year of his contract with the club.

Daka, who is yet to make an appearance for the club this season, has scored 15 times in 74 games for Leicester, having joined from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2021.

The Zambia international has three years left on his current contract at The King Power Stadium, giving Leicester greater scope for negotiation with his future, than they have with Iheanacho.

Exits could lead to more incoming business

Should those exits happen, then it seems it will force Leicester into the market once more, before the window closes.

According to this latest update, Leicester will look to sign another striker, if they lose Iheanacho and Daka before Friday's transfer deadline.

It is also suggested that the club are looking to add another winger, following the departures of Barnes and Maddison.

A strong start on the pitch

Despite that summer overhaul off the pitch, things have still started well for Leicester in the Championship under new boss Enzo Maresca.

The Foxes are the only club to have won all four of their Championship games so far this season, putting them top of the early standings.

After a trip to League Two side Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, the Foxes play their final game before the September international break when they host Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Do Leicester need another striker if Daka and Iheanacho go?

It would certainly seem to make sense for Leicester to bring in another striker should these two players depart.

Exits for Daka and Iheanacho would leave the Foxes short on firepower in attack, something they cannot afford to let happen if they want to give themselves the best possible chance of continuing their strong start to the campaign.

Indeed, with the money they already have available to spend from player sales and parachute payments, plus what they could bring in from selling Daka and Iheanacho, a new striker would no doubt be affordable for the club.

As a result, you feel there would be questions asked if such a deal did not materialise, in the wake of potential departures for Daka and Iheanacho.