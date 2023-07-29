Highlights Midfielder Arjan Raikhy will join Leicester City's Under-21 team initially,.

Raikhy, who previously played for West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, has been given an opportunity by the Foxes to make his mark in the Midlands.

While there was interest from League Two clubs for a permanent signing, Raikhy chose to join Leicester City, who see him as a future first team player.

Midfielder Arjan Raikhy will initially link up with Leicester City's Under-21 team when he puts pen to paper on a deal at the King Power Stadium, according to Ben Jacobs who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Foxes are currently in the process of building a team that's ready to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen and Callum Doyle all signing for the Midlands outfit.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, meanwhile, have been sold to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, meaning Enzo Maresca should have a decent amount to spend in the transfer market to strengthen his first team.

However, the club also seems to be looking at the long term, with Raikhy set to come in.

Arjan Raikhy's career so far

Previously at West Bromwich Albion, he then moved to Aston Villa, plying his trade in their academy before going out on loan to Stockport County and Grimsby Town.

He won promotion to League Two with the latter, but hasn't been able to make his mark for Villa's first team and was released this summer.

However, he has been given an opportunity by the Foxes to make his mark, with the 20-year-old able to remain in the Midlands.

Born in Wolverhampton, a move to Leicester isn't too far away from home and that's the potential reason why he rejected first-team football lower down the football pyramid to seal a switch to the King Power Stadium.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Arjan Raikhy?

Considering his lack of experience, there was uncertainty regarding whether he would be part of the Under-21s or the first team - but Jacobs has provided more insight.

He said: "I think from what I’m told that they will put the player in the Under-21s to begin with.

"There was also some interest from a few League Two clubs about a permanent signing there, that would have got him senior first team football.

"But the player knows Leicester well from that trial in May and has chosen to join. And Leicester see him as a future first team player so I think that one will be announced relatively soon."

Are Leicester City making the right decision on Arjan Raikhy?

Considering his lack of experience, he either needs to be in the Under-21s or sent out on loan.

He can't be part of the first team if he wants to develop, because game time will be crucial to him flourishing as a player.

With the player already spending time out on loan, it could be argued that he should go out on loan to an EFL club for a full season, which should help him to develop.

With the player seemingly attracting interest from the fourth tier, some of these clubs could potentially be prepared to play him regularly if they have the chance to take him away from Leicester temporarily.