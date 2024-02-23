Highlights Abdul Fatawu is expected to join Leicester City permanently, pending promotion.

Carlton Palmer believes that Leicester City will be making a shrewd signing when Abdul Fatawu makes his loan move a permanent one in the summer.

Abdul Fatawu expected to join Leicester City on long-term deal

The 19-year-old winger initially signed for the Foxes in the summer, joining from Sporting CP on a loan deal, although it would become permanent should Leicester win promotion.

Even though there’s work to do on that front, with Enzo Maresca’s side in action against closest challengers Leeds United on Friday night, it seems everything is still in place to sign Fatawu.

The teenager has scored three goals and registered nine assists this season in the league, and his pace and direct style has made him an important figure under Maresca.

Carlton Palmer: Fantastic deal for Leicester

Given his form, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Foxes are keen to extend Fatawu’s stay, and reports emerged in the week stating that all is in place for the transfer to become a permanent one.

And, speaking to FLW, pundit Palmer explained why he feels this is an excellent deal for the East Midlands outfit, both for the here and now, and in the years to come.

Palmer said: “He has performed admirably in the Championship this season under Enzo Maresca, where he has three goals and nine assists. A lot of people were looking at him, but it’s now about finalising the formalities, which will be done at the end of the season when they complete the paperwork.

“I think this is fantastic business, he’s done very, very well for Leicester. He’s young, and it was important that the Foxes got this deal done. It’s important to sign young players and develop them. It’s great news for Fatawu and Leicester City.”

Abdul Fatawu can be key to Leicester moving forward

As Palmer says, this is a signing that is very much with the long-term in mind.

Many fans didn’t really know what to expect from Fatawu when he joined, as his first-team experience was very limited, but the obligation to buy, which is thought to be around €17m, is a massive sum, so he was a player with a lot of talent.

Thankfully for the Foxes, Fatawu has delivered on that this season, and whilst he has areas of his game to improve, you can see he has the ability to go a long way in the game.

His pace and dribbling makes him a constant threat, and Maresca’s coaching has helped him add an end product to his game, even if there’s more to come on that front.

But, considering his age, we’re talking about a player with plenty of potential, and Leicester will be excited to see how he develops in the future, and how he handles the step-up to the Premier League if they make it.

Now though, all Fatawu and his teammates will be focused on is winning promotion, and they know that three points at Elland Road would see them take a huge step towards doing just that.