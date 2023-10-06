Highlights Wilfred Ndidi's future at Leicester City is uncertain, with interest from big clubs like Barcelona. His departure could be a career-changing move for him.

Wilfred Ndidi’s future at Leicester City is very much up in the air as things stand.

The dominant midfielder has never been short of interest elsewhere, and it was something of a shock to see him remain in the East Midlands following the most recent transfer window, where the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne among many others all sought pastures new.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Less surprising, however, is the manner in which he’s started off for Leicester in the Championship this term.

He’s played in a slightly more advanced role than what he’s used to in a midfield three alongside Harry Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, where he’s been able to push up and drive the ball forward when needed while also maintaining his industrious defensive qualities that allow the Foxes to break up play and take the sting out of games.

Make no mistake about it, Ndidi is an asset both on and off the pitch- but just how realistic their ambitions are of keeping him for the duration of the current campaign remains to be seen.

Spanish juggernaut Barcelona are the latest big club to be credited with interest in his signature, which is set to expire at the King Power Stadium next summer.

Of course, he may renew, but it’s undeniable that more tantalising, career-changing options are firmly on the table that could well turn his head - particularly if Leicester’s promotion charge falters.

They need to prepare for every scenario, and as such, we’ve deciphered the one winner and the one loser if he does indeed exit the club this coming January.

Winner: Cesare Casadei

It’s hard to pick too many winners from a potential key player departure, but it could turn out to bear fruit for the Chelsea loanee.

Leicester have no shortage of options in the middle of the park and this has seen the Italian youth international start just one affair to date, despite scoring on his debut against Cardiff City.

He’s an all action midfielder akin to Ndidi, and is more than capable of adding bite, tenacity and energy to the central areas alongside composure on the ball and a sincere goal threat as explicated in the recent under-20 World Cup.

The leading goalscorer with four strikes and a silver medalist in the Argentina tournament, Casadei feels the likely internal replacement for Ndidi given the increased technical demands he’s faced under Enzo Maresca.

Loser: Harry Winks

On the other hand, the Foxes will be losers across the board if Ndidi leaves - it’s far from a desirable situation.

But one player who’ll particularly suffer from it is Winks, who has developed a firm partnership with him at the base of Leicester’s midfield thus far.

A deep-lying operator in Maresca’s system, Winks and Ndidi have complemented each other perfectly and it’s telling just how impenetrable Leicester have been in this area of the pitch.

Winks is not the most mobile player and Ndidi’s athleticism can often cover for him, while the ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder offers much more in possession - allowing for a clear and useful balance.

Midfield partnerships are indescribably crucial as games are often won or lost there, so Leicester will need to strike an appropriate solution should Ndidi leave in order to continue getting the very best out of Winks.