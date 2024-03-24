Highlights Marc Albrighton's transformation from underwhelming Villa player to Foxes legend was thanks to Nigel Pearson's decision to sign him.

Albrighton played a crucial role in Leicester's great escape in 2014/15 and their historic Premier League title win in 2015/16 season.

Beyond those remarkable achievements, Albrighton also contributed to Leicester's recent FA Cup triumph in 2021, solidifying his status as a club legend.

Leicester City signed winger Marc Albrighton following his release from Aston Villa in May 2014, a decision which would see the birth of a Foxes legend.

During his time with Villa, Albrighton was somewhat underwhelming, as after making his debut for the club during the 2008/09 season, he did not score a goal for the club until the 2010/11 season.

That was a productive campaign for the wide man as he scored six goals and made six assists across all competitions, but this was a tally he would never go on to beat in Villa colours.

After failing to register a single goal contribution in 11 appearances during the 2012/13 season, Albrighton joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the first half of the 2013/14 campaign.

However, he failed to make an impression with the Latics as he featured just four times.

But following his release from Villa in 2014, the next chapter of Albrighton's chapter would take an unpredictable turn, and he went on to become a Foxes hero, which would not have been possible if it wasn't for Nigel Pearson, then manager, who decided to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

Albrighton's legendary contributions for the Foxes

After winning the 2014 Championship title, Pearson's men had a tricky task on their hands to achieve Premier League survival, but they managed to avoid an unwanted immediate return to the second tier following a great escape effort.

With seven wins from their last nine games, the Foxes would finish 14th in the Premier League table at the end of the 2014/15 season, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Albrighton contributed to the Foxes' great escape effort with two goals and three assists in 18 Premier League appearances, which helped his side steer themselves to safety.

Despite securing their top-flight status for at least another season, the Foxes made the decision to sack Pearson on 30th June 2015, as the club felt their relationship with the boss was no longer viable.

Claudio Ranieri was appointed as Pearson's successor ahead of the 2015/16 season, and the former Chelsea boss would go on to create one of the most iconic chapters in English football history.

Despite enduring a relegation battle the previous season, the Foxes achieved the unbelievable feat of winning the 2016 Premier League, which would go down as one of the greatest sporting underdog tales of all time.

The former Villa man played a vital role in Leicester's Premier League title-winning season, as he played in all 38 of his side's top-flight games and made a return of two goals and six assists.

Foxes fans will forever be grateful for Pearson's signing

The miracle of 2015/16, and the great escape of 2014/15 alone would be reasons for Albrighton to go down as an all-time great at the King Power and the Foxes faithful will always be thankful that Pearson made the decision to bring the winger to their club.

But even beyond these two incredible seasons, the wideman has continued to boost his status as a legend for the club, not least because of the contributions he made to his side's FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Albrighton featured in the 2021 FA Cup final, in which Leicester defeated Chelsea 1-0 courtesy of a Youri Tielemans screamer, as he was introduced to the action after 34 minutes following an injury to Jonny Evans.

The winger was influential in the Foxes' victorious cup run, as he made five appearances and two assists, scoring a goal as well as producing an assist in the process.

Marc Albrighton 202/21 FA Cup stats According to FotMob Appearances 5 Starts 2 Goals 1 Assists 1

Albrighton may not have the same recognition from the wider footballing world as the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, who were key to their side's Premier League title success, but he is undoubtedly a Foxes legend who played a key role in his side lifting both the Premier League and FA Cup.

Pearson must always be given credit for bringing the former Villa man to Leicester, as he created a club legend who will always be fondly regarded by Foxes supporters.