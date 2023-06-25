New Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is currently tasked with assembling a squad that can compete for an immediate return to the Premier League, following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Naturally, a lot of talk has surfaced around potential departures at the King Power Stadium, which will have a major impact on how they recruit for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

It remains to be seen how busy the rest of this summer transfer window will be for the new Foxes boss, with ambition levels and expectations set to be high once the new season gets underway.

What Wolves player should Leicester City be strengthening their interest in?

Leicester will have eyes on several different markets, with the club's financial position and stature meaning that they are one of the most attractive destinations in the Championship.

One player that the Foxes have been linked with, as revealed in a report from TEAMtalk, is Wolves defender Conor Coady, whose future at Molineux remains rather uncertain at this point.

The 30-year-old spent time with Everton last time out, however, the Toffees opted against securing the defender's services on a permanent deal at the end of the last campaign.

The original report claims that the Midlands club are open to offers for the experienced centre-back, although Wolves could be losing a further defender in Nathan Collins to Brentford.

A Coady pursuit will likely come with it challenges, with Premier League newcomers Sheffield United also showing an interest in the Wolves man.

Why should Leicester City be strengthening their interest in Wolves defender Conor Coady?

Coady would be a fantastic addition at Championship level as he still possesses Premier League ability, and it emerges as somewhat of a surprise that he has not been able to get a sniff at Wolves in recent months.

Not only is he an extremely competent defender who wins the majority of his ground and aerial duels, his leadership and personality make him someone who could help steer the club back in the right direction, especially with several departures being expected.

Coady is still at a very good age too and would not just be a signing with short-term objectives in mind.

He is also comfortable in possession and if new Leicester boss Maresca settles on a possession-heavy approach, he is more than capable of meeting the demands.

Leicester should look to strenghten their interest now and deal blows to any Premier League clubs who might be waiting for other bits to happen before chasing the 30-year-old.