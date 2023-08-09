Since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, it’s been a long summer of transfer business for Leicester City Football Club.

As expected, the Foxes have endured several of their high-profile players being linked with possible moves away, while some of them have actually been snapped up, as in the cases of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

The club has tried to replace the departed players with fresh new arrivals, and now that the football season is underway, the focus will hopefully switch to football, which is what Enzo Maresca will be hoping for.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Leicester’s Patson Daka is the latest to be linked with a move away from the football club.

Who is interested in Leicester City’s Patson Daka?

Premier League side Everton are said to be interested in signing Daka in what remains of this transfer window, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

Sean Dyche is said to want to add some more pace to his attack ahead of the new Premier League season, and Daka has emerged as an option.

Nixon also reports that Dyche is hopeful Leicester will be willing to sell Daka, given his 'hit-and-miss' time in England so far.

Furthermore, Nixon adds that the Everton boss hopes to get the deal done at a 'reasonable cost', although no fee has yet to be mentioned.

The 24-year-old joined the Foxes in 2021, but his time with the club hasn’t been the best, as Nixon mentions.

Daka has made 74 appearances for Leicester City so far, with him netting 15 times. With him still under contract at the club until 2026, the Foxes are under no pressure to sell, and they shouldn’t consider selling Daka this summer.

Why should Leicester City keep Patson Daka amid Everton interest?

As mentioned, Leicester are a side that have already lost two key individuals for a large sum of money and therefore is not financially required to sell any more players this summer.

Plus, the fact that Leicester have yet to add a striker to their ranks means they can’t really afford to let Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, or Daka go first. Iheanacho, along with Daka, has been linked with a move to Everton as well as other teams, and if between the two there had to be one to leave, it should be Iheanacho.

The Foxes need to do all they can to keep hold of Daka this summer, as while he didn’t perform as well as people would have expected last season, he has a bright future ahead of him, and maybe a season in the Championship could be what his career needs.

The forward has struggled to be a regular goalscorer at the clubs he has played for, but there are signs in his game that mean he could be a player to excel in this league.

Last season, the forward netted four goals and grabbed four assists in 30 Premier League appearances, but there are other aspects of his game that just need improving, and he could become a real force for Leicester.

The forward averaged 1 shot per game he played last season, but given he played for a struggling team and was in and out of the starting XI, this can improve this campaign. Daka is a pacey player who likes to get the ball at his feet and run at defenders, and he did this by averaging 0.2 dribbles per game, as per WhoScored.com.

Despite being a centre-forward, the 24-year-old picked up 0.6 key passes last time out, a stat that shows he can be just as important in creating as he is in scoring goals.

These are not stats that will get Leicester fans jumping out of their seats, but with a bit of time and a season in the Championship where he can find his shooting boots, he could be the ideal player to replace Vardy in the long term.

Daka still has three years left on his deal, so it seems a rush for the club to consider selling the forward this summer, so close to the window closing as well, where finding a replacement may be hard to come by.