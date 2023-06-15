Leicester City are reportedly closing in on the appointment of a new manager.

The Foxes have been searching for a new permanent manager after sacking Brendan Rodgers in April and employing Dean Smith in an interim basis. The Telegraph are reporting that Leicester have chosen Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

Maresca will have some big decisions to make in regard to the futures of several of Leicester’s key players. One player who may not be considered key, but whose future should be addressed, is striker George Hirst.

Who is George Hirst?

The 24-year-old originally came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, but at 19 years old, he left the Owls to join Belgian side OH Leuven.

He only stayed at the club for a season, playing 22 times, scoring three goals and registering five assists.

He made a return to England in 2019 when he signed for Leicester and spent the first season at the club.

In the 2020/21 season, he joined Rotherham United on loan, with the following campaign seeing him join Portsmouth for another loan campaign.

Then, this season just gone, Hirst was sent to Blackburn Rovers, where he played 11 times without scoring, before he was recalled and sent to Ipswich Town.

His performances improved dramatically at Portman Road, where he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 23 games.

He is now back at Leicester, and with the club’s relegation to the Championship, this should be a chance for Hirst to finally play for his parent-club.

Why Leicester City must keep George Hirst this summer

Now, at the age of 24, Hirst finds himself at a crossroads in his football career, as his aim will be to play for Leicester on a regular basis - the forward has only appeared twice for Leicester in his four years at the club.

So, with the club in the Championship and a new manager arriving, this is the perfect time for the club to strip it all back and start fresh.

This includes Hirst, who has found himself behind players like Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

There is uncertainty surrounding many of the Leicester players, as several won’t want to play in the Championship. This could be the perfect time for the club to move these players on and give Hirst a chance in the first team.

The 24-year-old has shown in the club’s youth set-up - and while on loan in the EFL - that he is a striker who can score goals.

So, if he’s given the chance at Leicester, with the attacking players they have at this level, they could have a serious forward on their hands. Financially, it would also mean it could save the club money by not spending money on a new forward if these strikers do leave the King Power Stadium.

So, while there are many players futures up in the air, Leicester must take the stance of keeping hold of Hirst this summer.