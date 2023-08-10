Plenty was learned from Leicester City's Championship opener against Coventry City.

The Foxes went home with the bragging rights from the M69 Derby against last season's play-off finalists, with many schools of thought now provoked in the aftermath.

During the showdown, Leicester naturally dominated the lion's share of possession- as a team managed by one of Pep Guardiola's most entrusted disciples would- but that often failed to translate into clear cut chances.

Nine of Leicester's 20 shots were from outside the area, seven were blocked and just seven were on target, which displays that Enzo Maresca will need to instruct his team to become more incisive and progress the ball into better areas of the pitch.

But, by and large, it was an impressive initiation for Leicester upon their return to the Championship for the first time since 2014.

Derby day victory is only ever positive, and Leicester's ability to dictate and put opponents on the back foot while at times breaking with speed through the wide channels is something that will excite supporters ahead of a plotted promotion push this term.

Another takeaway from the performance, however, is that of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The midfielder's late brace secured all three points for the hosts and, through that, he showed undoubted shades of Leicester's most notable summer departure- James Maddison.

Could Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replace James Maddison at Leicester City?

By trade, Dewsbury-Hall has been regarded as a tempo-setter from central midfield, courtesy of composure and care in possession, an ability to progress his side up the pitch quickly with remarkable ball-carrying traits and a line-breaking passing range from both deep and forward areas.

That is the position that he held during the two full seasons that he featured for Leicester in the top-flight, and during an impressive loan spell with Luton Town in the 2020/21 campaign.

But, on Sunday afternoon, his role transitioned.

Dewsbury-Hall occupied a more advanced role ahead of the two holding midfielders in Harry Winks and Wilfred Ndidi, which saw him drift into pockets of space in the final third and often drift over to the left-hand side to support winger Stephy Mavididi and double up on their opposing number.

This is, of course, how Leicester optimized the creative brilliance of the now-Tottenham Hotspur playmaker during his time in the East Midlands, and parallels between the two are not limited to positional play either.

Maddison, one of the most significant midfield goalscoring threats in the country, fired off an average of 2.90 shots at goal per 90 minutes last term as per FBRef.

Against Coventry, Dewsbury-Hall shot at goal no less than eight times.

Such proactive and eventually-productive shooting arrives as a remarkable increase from the 1.01 he averaged in the previous campaign, and it speaks volumes of Maresca's desire to have him take up a leading and advanced role in the side's attack.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury-Hall chalked up 4.11 passes into the final third in the Premier League, but he was responsible for nine at the King Power Stadium over the weekend.

And, with three of his advanced passes surfacing as created chances, it is also not as if his passing has been unproductive- instead, it emerged at the forefront of Leicester's inventiveness and fluidity deep into Coventry's half of the pitch.

This should surely help Maresca to fill the void of Maddison, who served as the club's creator-in-chief for a number of years.

It may be easy to argue that Dewsbury-Hall's metrics are bound to improve from dropping into a lower quality division, and that notion is not exactly wrong, either, but that has licensed the opportunity for the 24-year-old to become more involved in his side's attacking plays and it comes from him taking up different areas of the pitch, as opposed to simply playing against weaker opponents.

But, that said, Leicester's resolve is sure to be tested this month if they are to keep Dewsbury-Hall in the Championship.

Liverpool transfer interest in Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are considering a swoop for Dewsbury-Hall in a bid to bolster their midfield following the dual departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia.

After their relegation firesale, Leicester are no longer in a position where they necessarily need to sell, and they have a stronger hand in negotiations given that Dewsbury-Hall is currently under contract until 2027.

And, off the back of Sunday's display, he is most certainly committed to helping the club out of the Championship at the first time of asking.

But that does not mean that he will stay outright, and Leicester will nonetheless be sweating over even the most faint prospect of a departure this month.

If they are serious about getting out of this league- or, better still, winning it- then they simply must do everything they can to hold off Liverpool's interest and keep hold of Dewsbury-Hall.