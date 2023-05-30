Leicester City’s nine-year stay in the Premier League came to a devastating end on Sunday as they were confined to the Championship.

The 2022/23 campaign was one of struggle for the Foxes, as they never got close to the heights they have been used to in recent seasons.

It was a season that saw their big-name players under perform and saw their manager, Brendan Rodgers, leave the club after a long spell at the King Power Stadium.

However, Rodgers’ departure didn’t really change much at the football club, and it now means Leicester will be preparing for life back in England’s second tier.

Leicester City’s summer plans

As with any club that is relegated from the Premier League, there is an expectation that many players will depart the club either due to their contract situation or because they are too good for the Championship and will be touted by top European teams.

Until the club appoints a new manager, whether that be Dean Smith or someone else, it seems their plans for this summer will be on hold, meaning contract decisions and summer targets will be somewhat difficult to achieve at this moment.

One player who is facing an uncertain future at the football club is captain and defender Jonny Evans.

The experienced defender is one of seven first-team players who are coming to the end of their contracts at the club and are facing an uncertain future in regards to what the club plans to do.

The former Manchester United man spoke after their game against West Ham United on the weekend and stated how much he loved his time at the club, but insisted that his future isn’t up to him, it is up the club’s hierarchy.

Why Leicester City must keep hold of Jonny Evans?

As mentioned, Leicester are in a very difficult position this summer, as they have several players who are coming to the end of their contracts at the club.

Leicester may have more financial muscle than other sides in the Championship, but that doesn’t mean they will be able to drop down a league and just sign whoever they want.

Therefore, as well as recruiting well this summer, it seems to make sense for the club to tie down some current players to new contracts, one of which is Jonny Evans.

The defender has been an important player since joining the club in 2018, making 152 appearances for the club. However, this season has seen the 35-year-old struggle with injuries, which has resulted in him not featuring regularly during their struggling campaign.

But in his absence, it has been clear how much the Foxes have missed the experienced defender in their backline. Evans brings a calming and leadership figure to Leicester’s defence, and even in the Championship, this could be a useful tool to have.

Pressure will be on Leicester from the off next season, and with this, it could be very wise for the club’s hierarchy and new manager to keep hold off Evans this summer as they bid for promotion.

At his age, Evans may struggle to feature in every game, but he would be a useful player to have in the squad and someone they could count on in big games and big moments.

The Foxes are not going to be able to go out and get a completely new team this summer, and with other big-name players expected to depart the club, it would be a very low-risk move for Leicester to offer Evans a new one-year deal.