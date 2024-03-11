Jamie Vardy is aging like a fine wine.

The Foxes striker has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, and is as vital to his side as he's ever been at the age of 37.

Leicester City have had a bit of a wobble recently, suffering three straight defeats against Middlesbrough, Leeds and QPR.

Vardy was injured for the 3-1 defeat against Leeds, where Leicester were 1-0 up for a long period and were particularly wasteful in front of goal.

Had Vardy been on the field, he would have more than likely stuck one of the chances away and made it 2-0.

In response to the three consecutive defeats, a 1-0 win over Sunderland was followed by a hard-fought 2-2 draw away to Hull City.

Vardy scored all three goals for Leicester in these games, stepping up for his side when they need him the most.

He's had a habit of doing this down the years for Leicester, who really should be looking at giving him a one-year contract extension at the end of this season.

Vardy's unequalled legendary status at Leicester City

Since signing for Leicester in 2012, Vardy has had quite a journey.

He won promotion with the club in 2013/14, and a year later came good at the right time to score the goals to fire them to safety.

In 2015/16, he spearheaded the Foxes attack when they won the Premier League, scoring 24 goals in the process and winning FWA Footballer of the Year.

He then went on to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2019/20, before winning the FA Cup a year later playing under Brendan Rodgers.

Very few English players of the modern generation have left a mark on a club the way Vardy has done at Leicester.

The fact he's still as important to them now as he was a decade ago speaks volumes about how good a player he is.

Vardy is a timeless player, and his form this season shows he deserves a new contract.

If Leicester don't offer him one, they will regret it.

Enzo Maresca should learn from Erik Ten Hag's mistreatment of Cristiano Ronaldo in regard to Jamie Vardy

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United at the age of 36, he scored 24 goals in the 2021/22 season.

It would have been more, but for missing the first three games of the season while he was still at Juventus. He also missed games towards the end of the season due to the death of his baby son.

At the end of the campaign, he scored nine of United's last 10 Premier League goals (the other one an own goal) that season, but was held back by the lacklustre efforts of his teammates.

Family bereavement meant he was late reporting back to pre-season for United in the summer of 2022.

But rather than allowing him to find his feet and ease his way back into the team, the club disgracefully shafted him and used him as a scapegoat for their on-field problems.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on Uncensored in November 2022, Ronaldo provided a series of truths about the sorry state of United both on and off the pitch since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Ronaldo was left to be hung out to dry, and later replaced by Wout Weghorst, who scored no goals in 17 Premier League appearances.

After Ronaldo went on to score 54 goals in the calendar year of 2023, United were left to rue their decision to treat him so unfaithfully.

When United terminated his contract, Ronaldo was 37 – the same age as Vardy is now.

The way this season has panned out proves that Vardy is just as important to Leicester as Ronaldo was to United when he returned for a second spell at the club.

It would be unthinkable for Leicester to treat Vardy, whose status at Leicester is equal to what Ronaldo's status was at United, the way the Portuguese megastar was treated at Old Trafford.

Instead, they should offer him a new contract.

If they don't, they will be left ruing the decision in the same way Ten Hag will rue his treatment of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jamie Vardy stats (via Transfermarkt) Player and club Games Goals Assists Trophies Individual honors Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) 346 145 64 9 9 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 455 185 69 4 6

Club legends don't come around often, but when they do, they should be treated the way they deserve.

What Vardy has done for Leicester over the last 12 years and recently means he's worthy of a new contract.

If they don't give him one, he'll go to another club and prove to be an asset.

Vardy is a generational talent who Leicester have had the best of.

Handing him a new one-year contract should be a no-brainer.