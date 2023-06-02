Leicester City will be preparing for life back in England’s second tier after a terrible campaign in the Premier League.

The Foxes had established themselves as a top-10 Premier League side for the last few seasons, but the 2022/23 campaign saw the team fail to come close to their previous heights.

It was a season that saw most of their players under perform and saw manager Brendan Rodgers leave the club after a long spell at the King Power Stadium.

However, Rodgers’ departure did nothing to change the fortunes of the club, and they are now facing a big summer ahead, on and off the pitch.

Leicester City’s plans for the summer transfer window

Due to the club facing relegation, there is an expectation that several key players will depart the club, either due to contract situations or the fact they are too good for the Championship and will, therefore, be moved on.

A key player over the years in Youri Telemans is coming to the end of his deal, and he has now confirmed his imminent departure from the club this summer.

Other players such as Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, and Jonny Evans have all got contracts that expire this summer, and it will be up to the club to decide how they want to proceed with these players.

While two players who stand out are James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who have attracted interest and, you could argue, are miles better than the Championship.

These are all key issues Leicester’s manager will face this summer, and considering they are still to appoint a new permanent manager, it could be a very big summer ahead for the club.

Do Leicester need a new goalkeeper?

While all these issues are very important and need sorting out by the club, there is also another concern the new manager will face when he walks through the door.

The Foxes struggled all season in the goalkeeping department, with the club selling the much-loved Kasper Schmeichel last summer and never going on to replace him.

The club had a very disappointing summer transfer window, and instead of replacing the 36-year-old, the club decided to trust goalkeepers Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen, who were already on the books.

This, in hindsight, was a major mistake by the club, as Ward, at times, looked out of his depth, and his lack of confidence ascended to the Leicester City defence.

Then, in the final 12 games of the season, the club and interim boss Dean Smith turned to back up goalkeeper Iversen to help the club in goal. The 25-year-old did what he could, but his one clean sheet didn’t do much to help the Foxes stay in the Premier League.

Both goalkeepers are still under contract at the club, so it is up to the club what they plan to do going forward with these two. Iversen is a player that has been linked with a move to Stoke City in the past, so we have to wait and see if any of that talk materialises again, while Ward was the goalkeeper for the majority of the campaign but failed to take his chance.

Therefore, it leaves Leicester in a dilemma this summer, as the goalkeeping department is an area that must be addressed by the new manager.

The Foxes will be expected to be near the top end of the Championship next season, but that will only happen if they can be better in defence. At this moment, it is unclear what finances are available to the new manager and what type of keeper he would like, but it is a must that the club address this goalkeeping issue as a minimum, or they won’t be doing much better than this season.