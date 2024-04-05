Highlights Leicester could replace Vardy with Nketiah.

Vardy's age doesn't hinder his performance; leading with 14 Championship goals this season and showing no signs of slowing down.

However, with high wages and financial breaches, Leicester should view Vardy's contract as excess, and may soon focus on Nketiah as a potential replacement.

Jamie Vardy is a Leicester City legend.

Leicester's record Premier League goalscorer, he helped guide the Foxes to a league title and an FA Cup during a remarkable eight-year stint in the topflight.

But with the club mired in financial difficulties, his estimated £140k-a-week wages may need to be moved on as Leicester try to balance the books.

The 37-year-old's influence as well as his goals will be hard to replace, but, according to Football Transfers, Leicester are said to be interested in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah has struggled for minutes this season, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus established as Mikel Arteta's preferred options up top.

Leicester would be keen to bring in Nketiah if they achieve promotion, with the Englishman having proven his worth when entrusted with game time.

The ramifications of Leicester's financial breaches are unclear, but it's almost certain they will have to sell before they buy and with Vardy's wages accounting for a large portion of their wage bill, the veteran forward may well move on.

Leicester are said to be content with Nketiah's reported wage demands, though, any deal will likely hinge on Vardy's exit and promotion into the Premier League.

Vardy proving that age is just a number

Vardy's rise from non-league to Premier League winner is the stuff of legend and is made all the more remarkable by the fact that he only made his Premier League debut at 27.

Ten years on and Vardy is still terrorising defences with his electric pace and composed finishing.

Many thought that upon relegation Vardy would take up a bit part role in Enzo Maresca's new-look Leicester side, but the wily striker has become an invaluable member of their promotion push.

With 14 Championship goals in 28 games, no Leicester player has scored more goals than Vardy this season.

Such is Vardy's goal threat, he has been rotated with Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho, who were expected to take on leading roles this season, and at 37 years old, is showing no signs of slowing down.

Leicester's financial problems may force them to look for Vardy's replacement

Despite Vardy's excellent form this season, his wages are comfortably the highest in the Leicester squad, with Harry Winks second on £90k-a-week, a full £50k-a-week less than Vardy earns, according to Capology estimates.

Vardy has earned a contract of that size for his contribution to the club, but with Leicester at risk of punishment due to financial breaches, they will view Vardy's wages as an excess.

Leicester should have been eyeing up Vardy's replacement for some time and, in Nketiah, they have a proven goalscorer at Premier League level who would relish the chance to play regular first-team football on the radar and are confident his wages won't be a problem.

Nketiah enjoyed a fruitful stint in the Arsenal side last season, as Jesus struggled with injuries. But after the collapse of their title charge, Arteta has turned to summer signing Havertz to provide the focal point for Arsenal's attack this season.

This leaves Nketiah out in the cold and the 24-year-old will be keen to make a name for himself after years spent waiting for his opportunity at Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah 23/24 stats as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 25 5 2 Champions League 5 1 0 EFL Cup 2 0 1 Community Shield 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0

Leicester's immediate focus will be on securing sales to help alleviate some of the financial pressure they're under. But should Vardy leave, and his enormous wages depart, their attention could soon turn to Nketiah.