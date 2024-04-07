Leicester City may be fighting for automatic promotion but they could be saying farewell to Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi this summer, with his contract expiring.

Ndidi is a key player for the Foxes, who relinquished their grip on top spot in his absence recently, having taken four points from five league games not long ago, including a run of three successive defeats within that, meaning their lead at the top was completely eradicated.

They had a 17-point gap to Leeds United at one stage, and although things remain in the hands of Enzo Maresca's side, they will be concerned with both Leeds and Ipswich in such close proximity in the table and having suffered from a loss of form.

Promotion has been the aim all season, despite a number of Leicester's top players departing the King Power Stadium in the summer transfer window, with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison two players in particular who were tipped to leave the club.

However, they also retained plenty of Premier League stars that had been a key part of some of their most successful ever sides in the top-flight, one of which was Ndidi.

The 27-year-old was signed from Belgian side Genk for a fee of around £17 million in 2017 and has just a matter of months remaining on his deal at Leicester, having made 267 appearances for the Foxes in that time.

His role has changed somewhat under Enzo Maresca, who has utilised Ndidi in a more advanced midfield role, but it has worked out, with the Nigerian impressing in the middle of the park.

In his first 24 games of the season, he scored four and collected a further six assists and established himself as a key player.

Wilfred Ndidi transfer latest: Barcelona and Juventus eyeing up Nigerian

It has been a timely boost that Ndidi has returned to action recently for Leicester, helping them retake top spot with back-to-back wins, coupled with Maresca being short of options in midfield.

They were unable to make a player addition there amid failed interest in Inter Milan’s Stefano Sensi, while they were also an extra man down after Cesare Casadei was recalled from his loan spell by Chelsea in January.

There is no guarantee that his future lies with the East Midlands outfit beyond this summer, given the financial issues at the club and the fact the Foxes potentially need to raise funds quickly to avoid a possible points deduction next season, which could also mean cutting down on wages.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are said to be hoping to capitalise on the midfielder's contract situation, while Premier League clubs are also reportedly interested in signing him, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, and Aston Villa all said to be keen on bringing Ndidi back to the top-flight.

Fresh reports have emerged linking him elsewhere, with Barcelona said to be keen to bolster their midfield options and Arsenal star Jorginho is among their top targets, along with Leicester's Ndidi.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barcelona's own financial issues mean that they will have very little funds to spend this summer unless they part ways with several players.

They also state that Juventus recently scouted him during the FA Cup clash against Chelsea last month, which was Ndidi's return to the starting lineup post-injury.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands April 7th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 40 43 88 2 Ipswich Town 41 32 87 3 Leeds United 41 43 86 4 Southampton 39 25 75

Wilfred Ndidi's importance to Leicester City

Unfortunately for his current side, Ndidi missed around two months of action with a muscle injury, including 13 games in total and 10 league fixtures, which saw Leicester lose four times during his spell on the sidelines.

However, Leicester fans may also have to come to terms with losing him this summer, which will be a huge blow on a free transfer, but he frees up plenty of wages.

Ndidi has a huge presence in midfield, and is capable of impacting a game in all three thirds of the pitch, with his destructive capabilities aiding them defensively, and his output in the final third has been better than ever this term.

It will also free up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to be his best self in midfield and to impact games further forward, whilst also adding extra screening protection in front of Harry Winks to snap into counter-pressing moments for Maresca's side. It could be pivotal for them in the final six-game stretch.

He is capable of playing at a higher level, though. It's not altogether surprising that some of Europe's elite are keen on Ndidi on a potential free transfer.