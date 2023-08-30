Highlights Inter Milan have enquired about Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare's availability.

Sevilla have also been linked with a move for the midfielder during this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave Leicester before the market closes, following the Foxes relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

Inter Milan have enquired about the availability of Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

That's according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who says that the 24-year-old is likely to leave the Foxes before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday night.

How has Soumare fared at Leicester so far?

Soumare joined Leicester back in the summer of 2021, arriving from French side Lille for a reported £17million fee.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 59 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season.

Following that drop down a division, Leicester have seen a number of players leave the club over the course of this summer.

Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Jonny Evans, Calgar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Ayoze Perez, Ryan Bertrand, Nampalys Mendy and Timothy Castagne have all left the club, and it seems Soumare could soon be set to join the exodus.

Inter make Soumare enquiry

According to this latest update, Inter have now made their move for Soumare as they continue to work to strengthen their squad before Friday's transfer deadline.

It is thought that the Italian giants have asked for information about Soumare's availability, as they look to add a midfielder to their side going forward.

As well as the Leicester man, Inter are also thought to be looking into a deal for Sassuolo's Maxime Lopez.

Indeed, di Marzio has also gone on to state that Soumare will likely leave Leicester this summer, even if it remains to be seen if Inter will be his next destination.

Sevilla also chasing Soumare

Inter are not the only European club to have been credited with an interest in Soumare during this summer's transfer window.

Sevilla have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, although it has been suggested that the Spanish side are keen on a loan move for Soumare, while Leicester's preference is to sell the midfielder permanently.

As things stand, there are three years remaining on Soumare's contract with Leicester, securing his future at The King Power Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That of course, means that the Championship side are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that are made for the former France youth international in the final day of the summer transfer window.

What would it mean for Leicester if they lose Soumare?

There is an argument that Leicester will be able to cope with a potential departure for Soumare in the final days of the window.

The midfielder has yet to feature for the club in any competition, and they have fared rather well without him, winning all four league games to sit top of the Championship table, while also progressing to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

As a result, they may not miss him too much if he does go, while his contract situation means they could bring in some extra funds for some late investment of their own this summer.

With that in mind, if a deal can be agreed, then a parting of the ways could be best for all parties.