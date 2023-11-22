Leicester City had a major fall from grace during the 2022/23 season, slipping from European challengers to relegation in the Premier League quite surprisingly.

A rebuild back in the Sky Bet Championship is underway, with Enzo Maresca the man at the helm of the King Power Stadium.

His task is simple with the remit of returning the Foxes to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

As you can imagine, Leicester are a popular pick for TV broadcast as the cameras aim to capture their promotion push.

Where to watch the Championship

Once again, Sky Sports have the broadcast rights for the EFL in 2023/24. As per their official press release in May 2023, they will retain those rights until the end of the 2028/29 season at least.

They said: "EFL clubs have unanimously approved a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports worth £935m over a five-year period with over 1,000 matches to be broadcast each season – a record number of games for any club football agreement.

"Running from season 2024/25 to season 2028/29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast exclusively across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices."

Highlights of all EFL fixtures are available on ITV.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Leicester City TV fixtures selected by Sky Sports

Sky Sports have selected their feature games for the remainder of 2023 now.

Maresca's side have been selected as the featured game on Sky Sports on Saturday 2nd December when they face West Brom (12:30).

The Foxes have also been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports on Monday 18th December (20:00) when they are, again, on their travels taking on Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Looking ahead to the festive schedule, there's a mouthwatering game on Boxing Day as Leicester travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town.

Leicester City on Sky Sports' Red Button

There is additional TV broadcast for midweek Championship fixtures even if they aren't selected as Sky Sports' featured games.

Leicester feature on the red button on Sky Sports Football twice in the remainder of 2023:

Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City - Wednesday 29th November (19:45)

Leicester City v Millwall - Wednesday 13th December (19:45)

Where to watch Leicester City abroad

Foxes Hub - Leicester's in-house streaming service - offers international broadcast of all Championship fixtures.

The EFL's ruling states: "All Championship matches can be streamed by Clubs internationally, except for any games selected for international broadcast.

"Sky Bet Championship matches selected for international broadcast during Championship midweeks can still be streamed internationally, apart from in the following territories:

Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, South Sudan, Tunisia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, USA, Turkey, Netherlands, Iceland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Andorra, Monaco, Clipperton, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Madagascar, Martinique, Mauritius, Mayotte, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, La Reunion, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Wallis and Futuna."