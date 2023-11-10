Highlights Leicester City signed Tom Cannon for £7.5 million in the summer but he is yet to make his debut due to a back injury.

Cannon's return from injury is timely for Leicester, as it provides them with another option at center forward amidst potential departures in January.

This could reduce the need for Leicester to find a replacement and allow them to focus on strengthening other areas of the squad.

Leicester City looked to have pulled off something of a coup during the summer transfer window, with the permanent signing of Tom Cannon from Everton.

The centre forward had spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Preston North End, where he impressed considerably, not least with his return of eight goals in 20 appearances for Ryan Lowe's side.

That saw a number of Championship clubs linked with a move for the 20-year-old over the course of the summer window, although it was Leicester who ultimately won the race for his services.

It was reported that the Foxes paid somewhere in the region of £7.5million to complete the signing of Cannon, who put pen to paper on a five-year deal secures his future at The King Power Stadium until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Following that move however, it is probably fair to say that things have not gone as Cannon or Leicester would have wanted them to, with regards to the striker's individual fortunes.

What has happened to Cannon at Leicester?

Having completed his move to the Foxes on the final day of the summer transfer window, Cannon is still yet to make his debut for the club.

That is due to a back injury that he has been forced to recover from since his move to Leicester, that has prevented him from once again showing what he can do in the Championship.

However, that could soon be about to change, judging by the latest comments from Leicester manager Enzo Maresca.

Providing an update on Cannon's fitness ahead of his side's trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, the Foxes boss revealed that the striker is now fit and in contention for selection again.

Given the fact that the January transfer window is now less than two months away, there is an argument that circumstances mean that news on Cannon, has come at a particularly good time for Leicester.

Why could Cannon's return for Leicester be important ahead of January?

While Leicester saw a number of players leave over the course of the summer following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, they did manage to retain the services of a number of their centre forward options.

Both Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka remained on the books at The King Power Stadium, despite both being linked with moves away in the summer transfer window.

But with January looming, and clubs across the divisions always in the hunt for centre forwards to provide those all important goals, it may be no huge surprise if the duo were to start attracting attention again when the window reopens.

That is particularly the case when it comes to Iheanacho, who will be in the final six months of his contract at Leicester, which may put them under pressure to cash in on him while they still can.

Were that to be the case with those two players, it could potentially leave Maresca's side short on options in the centre forward role.

As a result, the return of Cannon to fitness feels like it could be especially timely for the Foxes, given it ensures they have another proven option at centre forward at this level who can step in to fill that void left by any potential departures.

That in turn, could arguably reduce the need and pressure on them to go out and find a replacement, which could free up more funds for them to out and strengthen other areas of their squad should they need to do so.

Indeed, the fact that Cannon's return has come now is particularly useful, since it gives him time to build up his match fitness and sharpness over the coming weeks, before we get to the point where he may need to step into replace someone such as Daka or Iheanacho.

It seems therefore, that while things have yet to really work out for Cannon at Leicester, this fresh bit of positive news for the striker, has also come at just the right time for the Foxes themselves.