Leicester City hope to appoint their new head coach this week, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær having ‘support’ from the hierarchy.

Who will be the next Leicester boss?

The Foxes dismissed Brendan Rodgers earlier this year, with Dean Smith the man tasked with keeping the side in the Premier League, but he couldn’t manage it, with their relegation confirmed on the final day.

Since then, the search for the next permanent boss will have been taking place, but the club are yet to make an appointment.

However, discussions have been had with several candidates, and the Daily Mail has revealed that an announcement could be made in the coming days as the club prepares for life back in the Championship.

Interestingly, the update states that Solskjær is someone that is in the thinking of the Leicester board, along with Scott Parker, Enzo Maresca and Smith, who impressed some at the club even though he couldn’t keep them up.

It’s believed that Graham Potter was the first choice for the Midlands outfit, but he is unwilling to drop to the Championship at this stage, with his last job having been with Chelsea.

Whoever is appointed will need to oversee a busy summer for the Foxes, with the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison expected to depart, with those departures likely to give the new boss funds in the market to bring his own targets in.

Leicester preparing for huge decision

This is a massive appointment for Leicester, and fans are no doubt going to be divided about the names in the frame, as there are positives and negatives for all the candidates listed. Solskjær is the latest contender, and he would certainly be a bold choice, but he will feel he has a point to prove as he looks to establish his reputation as a coach after his time with Man United.

Most fans will be pleased that it appears an announcement is imminent, because the head coach is going to have a big say in recruitment, and the club need to start making some big decisions over the coming weeks in regard to who stays and who departs.

So, it will be intriguing to see who lands the job, and the next man in charge will be expected to win promotion next season given the resources that Leicester have compared to many rivals in the Championship.