Leicester City are facing a huge summer ahead having been relegated to the Championship from the Premier League.

Despite boasting a squad full of internationals, the Foxes found themselves in the bottom three having endured a poor campaign in the top flight.

It means that the club faces a huge summer with several players likely to leave, along with finding a manager to steer them out of the second tier.

With Dean Smith contracted until the end of the season and unable to steer them away from the drop, it's likely the club will look elsewhere for their next managerial candidate.

With relegation confirmed on Sunday, the search for the permanent successor to Brendan Rodgers will no doubt intensify as plans are put in place for the upcoming Championship season.

What is the latest in Leicester City's managerial search?

With just a few days passing since Leicester's relegation, plans for next season might still be in its infancy but conversations are more than likely to have happened.

Chairman and Owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha released a statement earlier this week giving a detailed overview of the season, promising a review into the mistakes that allowed the club to get into this position.

That's likely to include the managerial situation as well as holes within the playing squad.

The statement didn't allude to any update regarding a new manager as the club are yet to detail the start of the search for a permanent manager. Whilst there have been numerous reports linking their players with moves to other clubs, there is yet to be any confirmation on the manager.

There would be no shortage of takers, with pundit Roy Keane speaking to Sky Sports after the coverage of Leicester's relegation suggesting it would be a popular role. "A lot of managers would love to take that job," Keane told fellow pundits.

"Especially if you get the backing they’ve had over the last few years - obviously it’s not been great the last 12 months - but generally Leicester have had good backing."

Will Dean Smith get the job full time?

Given the lack of updates on the situation, it's hard to assess whether Smith will get the Leicester job past the end of the summer. After being relegated with Norwich City and subsequently sacked while outside the playoffs with them, they may choose to opt for a different manager.

Smith did confirm to the press though that talks will be underway with Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin, but there is yet to be any confirmation from that meeting.