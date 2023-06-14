Leicester City are hoping to appoint a new manager this week as they prepare for life back in the Championship, according to the Daily Mail.

Dean Smith was named as Foxes manager in April on a short-term contract to replace Brendan Rodgers, but he was unable to keep the club in the Premier League, winning just two of his eight games in charge.

What is the latest on Dean Smith's Leicester City future?

Smith's future at the King Power Stadium is uncertain and after his side's relegation, he remained coy on whether he would remain at the club next season, revealing that he would hold talks with chairman Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin.

"We didn’t speak about anything beyond seven weeks and eight games," Smith told Leicestershire Live last month. "I will speak to Top, who I have an awful lot of respect for, over the next couple of days and commiserate with him. The time and effort he puts in there for all to see, certainly the people who work here.

"Ultimately, I won’t be thinking about my future right now. This is raw, just being relegated. I’ll go away and reflect on it. I will speak to Jon and Top, but it’s a hypothetical question at the moment."

Those discussions have now been held and The Telegraph claim that Smith has supporters among the Foxes' hierarchy, but there are other contenders for the role.

Who else has been linked with the Leicester City job?

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is believed to have been the club's first choice and they initially approached him in April after Rodgers' departure, but the 48-year-old rejected the offer as he wanted to take a break following his disappointing stint at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun reported earlier this month that the Foxes had made a second attempt to convince Potter to take the job, but once again he turned them down, with Potter said to be holding out for a Premier League vacancy.

Steven Gerrard, who has been out of work since leaving Aston Villa in October, is thought to have been a candidate, with The Sun claiming he had a "strong chance" of landing the role, but he now seems set to take over at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

According to The Telegraph, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, two-time Championship promotion winner Scott Parker and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca are on the Foxes' list of targets, while the Daily Mail revealed that former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also in the frame.