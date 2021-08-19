Leicester City man secures EFL transfer amid previous Blackburn Rovers interest

Despite being a transfer target for Championship clubs this summer, Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela has secured himself a season-long loan move to League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The 21-year-old South African midfielder was initially linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers in July, but it amounted to nothing and it took the Lancashire club a lot longer to make their first signing, eventually opting to bring Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson in.

Leshabela then went on trial at Luton Town and played in multiple pre-season friendlies for the Hatters, but despite Nathan Jones being keen to sign the youngster they were priced out of a permanent move.

In what may be a bit of a surprise considering he had much interest from the second tier, Leshabela has dropped into League One with Salop, who are rock-bottom of the division after losing their first three matches.

20 questions about some of Shrewsbury Town’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In which year did they win the Football League Third Division, the equivalent of League One? 1969 1974 1979 1984

Leshabela featured 19 times for Leicester’s under-23 side last season in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy, whilst also making his senior debut with a cameo back in March against Sheffield United off the bench.

The Verdict

Much like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s loan spell from the Foxes to Luton last season, this could be a spell for Leshabela that is the making of him.

The South African has little experience of senior football and on the face of it, going to a club rooted to the bottom of the League One table doesn’t look like a great move considering what interest he had earlier in the window.

But Steve Cotterill will be looking to shake things up and following Ollie Norburn’s departure to Peterborough last week, Leshabela could be his short-term replacement.

A good season at League One level could open up options to him next summer – with the depth Leicester have in their midfield he’s unlikely to get a chance for a while and he may be more affordable to Championship clubs in 2022.